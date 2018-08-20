Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nick Minaj Has Twitter Meltdown Over Album Sales

Nicki Minaj had another Twitter meltdown, 2 Chainz got married, and Birdman and Lil Wayne are beefing again! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Matt Barnes is expecting a baby with supermodel Beverly Johnson's daughter, Anansa. 

Jermaine Durpi posted a pic of him and a baby with caption "#3." 

Kodak Black was released from jail after serving seven months. He was facing 12 years, but 5 out of 7 charges were dropped. He was supposed to get out in October, but the judge cut even more off his sentence. He got his GED while he was in there and he took parenting classes. He also legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri.  

2 Chainz got married this weekend to longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward. Kanye was there... in flip flops. Kim Kardashian tried to upstage the bride in a green dress. And Lil Wayne wore a suit. Check out pics! 

Speaking of Lil Wayne, things might be getting worse between him and Birdman. Birdman accused Wayne of being involved in a scheme trying to get a bigger share Drake's royalties!  

And Nicki Minaj had a Twitter meltdown because her album debuted at number two behind Travis Scott's Astroworld. So she accused Spotify of missing twelve hours of sales, she brought Drake into the mess, AND she blamed Travis Scott of using Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi to promote his album. 

