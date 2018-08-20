Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nick Minaj Has Twitter Meltdown Over Album Sales

Nicki Minaj had another Twitter meltdown, 2 Chainz got married, and Birdman and Lil Wayne are beefing again! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Matt Barnes is expecting a baby with supermodel Beverly Johnson's daughter, Anansa.

Knocked Up: Matt Barnes Expecting A Seed With NEW Baby Mama — She’s The Daughter Of A Supermodel! https://t.co/lFAKOWPexG (Picture by: SplashNews) pic.twitter.com/j4hhOiZCdO — Bossip (@Bossip) August 20, 2018

Jermaine Durpi posted a pic of him and a baby with caption "#3."

# 3 A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:11pm PDT

Kodak Black was released from jail after serving seven months. He was facing 12 years, but 5 out of 7 charges were dropped. He was supposed to get out in October, but the judge cut even more off his sentence. He got his GED while he was in there and he took parenting classes. He also legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri.

What Kodak Black did while he was locked up: https://t.co/BYAfV6jubV pic.twitter.com/rXFCzGf7SA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 18, 2018

2 Chainz got married this weekend to longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward. Kanye was there... in flip flops. Kim Kardashian tried to upstage the bride in a green dress. And Lil Wayne wore a suit. Check out pics!

Congrats to @2chainz and Kesha Ward who tied the knot over the weekend! See pics! https://t.co/IVMCPMXkC9 — hot937 (@hot937) August 20, 2018

Speaking of Lil Wayne, things might be getting worse between him and Birdman. Birdman accused Wayne of being involved in a scheme trying to get a bigger share Drake's royalties!

More legal drama involving Birdman and Lil Wayne: https://t.co/nhhP6E8QGt pic.twitter.com/qMVnltNnGF — Complex (@Complex) August 20, 2018

And Nicki Minaj had a Twitter meltdown because her album debuted at number two behind Travis Scott's Astroworld. So she accused Spotify of missing twelve hours of sales, she brought Drake into the mess, AND she blamed Travis Scott of using Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi to promote his album.

Nicki Minaj Is Blaming Kylie Jenner And Stormi For Her Album Not Making Number One https://t.co/SNzbTuJOee — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 20, 2018

