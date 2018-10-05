Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: And Now, #NickiStoppedMyBag Merch!

#NickiStoppedMyBag meme becomes merch! Plus, Bette Midler tweets something controversial, while a "Tupac is still alive" conspiracy theory won't stop! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

So, we know about that whole #NickiStoppedMyBag meme that went around after Cardi B, Remy Ma and a few others said "Nicki stopped their bag"... well, Nicki saw all this and last night she posted MERCH on Instagram!





✨NickiMinajQueen.com✨ ---- A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Oct 4, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Pooch Hall -- yesterday, we talked about his DUI and felony child endangerment for driving drunk allegedly letting his 2-year-old drive. Well, now LA County Department of Children and Family Services has officially opened his case.

'Ray Donovan' Actor Pooch Hall's DUI Arrest Triggers DCFS Investigation https://t.co/spVl2uN22T — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2018

Soooo Bette Midler posted a very controversial tweet...

“Women, are the n-word of the world,” Midler tweeted Thursday night. https://t.co/sDHVBif5Yj — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 5, 2018

She then apologized...

The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2018

Conspiracy theories that Tupac is still alive are going around... a few days ago a story broke that Tupac's estate won a lawsuit and some unreleased recordings will be released. But now Suge Knight's son is saying that Pac is alive and in Malaysia. He also ranted about the Illuminati.

According to Suge Knight's son, 2Pac "never left us," is in Malaysia -- https://t.co/5lD9Mmahhv pic.twitter.com/k5GzqQLdTA — Complex (@Complex) October 3, 2018

