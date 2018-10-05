Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: And Now, #NickiStoppedMyBag Merch!

October 5, 2018
Brittany Jay

#NickiStoppedMyBag meme becomes merch! Plus, Bette Midler tweets something controversial, while a "Tupac is still alive" conspiracy theory won't stop! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

So, we know about that whole #NickiStoppedMyBag meme that went around after Cardi B, Remy Ma and a few others said "Nicki stopped their bag"... well, Nicki saw all this and last night she posted MERCH on Instagram!

Pooch Hall -- yesterday, we talked about his DUI and felony child endangerment for driving drunk allegedly letting his 2-year-old drive. Well, now LA County Department of Children and Family Services has officially opened his case. 

Soooo Bette Midler posted a very controversial tweet... 

She then apologized... 

Conspiracy theories that Tupac is still alive are going around...  a few days ago a story broke that Tupac's estate won a lawsuit and some unreleased recordings will be released. But now Suge Knight's son is saying that Pac is alive and in Malaysia. He also ranted about the Illuminati. 

