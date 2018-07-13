Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/13: Nicki's Baby Gift To Cardi B Is FAKE!

Lil Wayne could face a lawsuit from ODB's family. Plus, was Nicki's baby gift to Cardi B legit? And what's up with YG's felony arrest? More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

We talked about how Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested at JFK airport for a misdemeanor warrant for allegedly choking a fan in Houston, so he went to court yesterday and prosecutors argued that Tekashi is a flight risk, so the judge denied him bail and he has to stay in jail until Texas police pick him up. Seems like a lot for a misdemeanor...

Hoping to avoid another night behind bars, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine begged a Manhattan judge to grant him bail https://t.co/jIhVT5MhT6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 13, 2018

YG is facing a felony charge. This comes after a scuffle with a fan in Vegas. The fan asked for a pic, YG's people refused, the fan said he's not a real celebrity so YG allegedly yanked off the dude's $3000 chain. There was a warrant issued for his arrest in Vegas and YG turned himself in. He was hit with a felony robbery and $20,000 bail! The alleged victim is also suing YG for $250,000 claiming that they beat him up before they snatched his chain.

YG Arrested and Charged with Felony Robbery in Vegas Casino https://t.co/o9hglJQhpd — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2018

Kevin Garnett and his wife Brandi Padilla filed for divorce after 14 years because of irreconcilable differences. They have two daughters ages 10 and 5 and Brandi wants full physical custody with Kevin getting visitation.

NBA great Kevin Garnett & wife split after 14 years: https://t.co/uWjjD3q5vS pic.twitter.com/y2XGhZ2RpG — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 13, 2018

Lil Wayne might face a lawsuit from ODB's family. He tried to trademark the name New Dirty Bastard for new ventures, but he's been legally threatened by ODB's estate.

Lil Wayne's attempt at trademarking "New Dirty Bastard" is being challenged by the family of ODB https://t.co/J2poiD6Kzl — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 11, 2018

So yesterday we told you about the $5000 worth of baby gifts Nicki Minaj sent to Cardi B... well, there are no receipts! The bougie baby boutique had no record of Nicki or her team spending money there!

