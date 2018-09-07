Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki Minaj Supports Geoffrey Owens

Nicki Minaj supports Geoffrey Owens in a big way! Plus, Nas pours his heart out on Instagram! And Kevin Garnett was swindled out of MILLIONS! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

On her radio show, Nicki Minaj pledged to donate $25,000 to Geoffrey Owens (AKA Elvin from The Cosby Show) who was recently job shamed for working at Trader Joe's. It's also been confirmed that Geoffrey will appear in a recurring role on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots.

.@NickiMinaj said on Queen Radio that she wants to donate $25,000 to Geoffrey Owens, a former 'Cosby Show' actor who was shamed online after being discovered working at Trader Joe's https://t.co/S3Jio67BPA — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 6, 2018

Kevin Garnett is suing his accountant for allegedly swindling him out of $77 million! How does this happen??!?

Kevin Garnett is suing an accountant and his firm, alleging they helped a wealth manager steal $77 million from the retired Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics star. https://t.co/lZc0gsSzdw pic.twitter.com/7pJGujImb7 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 7, 2018

Last year, Young Thug was arrested for drugs and tinted windows... and now he's been hit with 8 felonies for possession and intent to sell meth, hydrocodone, weed, and more...

Young Thug hit with 8 felony charges related to a 2017 Georgia arrest: https://t.co/T0dOt0lOG9 pic.twitter.com/Z1Z0lhyLH2 — Complex (@Complex) September 6, 2018

Nas poured out his heart on Instagram!!! He and Kelis have been battling about custody and child support issues for several years. He vehemently denies her abuse allegations. He also says everything with her is a plot and a scheme and that she won't stop him from fighting to see their son! Check out the whole thing here...

"Do what you want just don’t violate another court order sis because the judge won’t like that at all. The judge already ordered you to pay my legal fees because he was tired of you wasting everyone’s time in court. No lawyer wants to represent you..."—Nas https://t.co/WbRjO9rqiZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 7, 2018

Kanye West was creative director for the first PornHub Awards. He styled presenters, among other things...

Kanye West designed YEEZY merch for the Pornhub Awards https://t.co/uO1YcEn7KN pic.twitter.com/WJYGFYcmyv — billboard (@billboard) September 7, 2018

