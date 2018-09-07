Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki Minaj Supports Geoffrey Owens

And ttttoday!

September 7, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Nicki Minaj supports Geoffrey Owens in a big way! Plus, Nas pours his heart out on Instagram! And Kevin Garnett was swindled out of MILLIONS! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

On her radio show, Nicki Minaj pledged to donate $25,000 to Geoffrey Owens (AKA Elvin from The Cosby Show) who was recently job shamed for working at Trader Joe's. It's also been confirmed that Geoffrey will appear in a recurring role on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots.



Kevin Garnett is suing his accountant for allegedly swindling him out of $77 million! How does this happen??!?

 

Last year, Young Thug was arrested for drugs and tinted windows... and now he's been hit with 8 felonies for possession and intent to sell meth, hydrocodone, weed, and more... 

Nas poured out his heart on Instagram!!! He and Kelis have been battling about custody and child support issues for several years. He vehemently denies her abuse allegations. He also says everything with her is a plot and a scheme and that she won't stop him from fighting to see their son! Check out the whole thing here... 

Kanye West was creative director for the first PornHub Awards. He styled presenters, among other things... 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day