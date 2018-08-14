Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki Minaj vs. Safaree

Nicki Minaj goes OFF on Safaree! Plus, Taraji P. Henson is giving back in a big way! And Omarosa has receipts! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

We talked about this sad news yesterday... Aretha Franklin is ill. She is reportedly home and alert. She's talking and can recognize people. She's not better, but she's at least comfortable to live out her final days.

Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," is in hospice care at her home, a source close to the 76-year-old singer says https://t.co/S1EqpfGsFE pic.twitter.com/h7jm4V4ESs — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2018

Taraji P. Henson is starting a foundation in honor of her late father to end the stigma of mental illness in the black community. The organization will provide scholarships to black students majoring in mental health, provide mental health services to youth in urban schools, and more!

Thank you @TherealTaraji for founding the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation!

“BLHF is breaking the silence by speaking out and encouraging others to share their challenges with mental illness and get the help they need” https://t.co/VQHLjtBWVq — APA Foundation (@PsychFoundation) August 14, 2018

YG says he's suing American Airlines after an employee allegedly kicked him off a flight for being drunk. He says he wasn't drunk; that it was racially motivated. He's not the first one to accuse American Airlines of profiling either! Both Joey Badass and activist Tamika Mallory have had encounters on their flights as well.

YG Gets Kicked Off Plane for Being Drunk, He Claims Racism https://t.co/QyX0olHfO6 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 14, 2018

So Omarosa... she's been promoting her tell-all book about the Trump administration. And of course Trump (how he has this much time, we don't know!) has been throwing a Twitter tantrum about what Omarosa said! Omarosa says he said the n-word on The Apprentice... his staffers tried to deny it, but Sis has receipts!

POTUS says former White House staffer @Omarosa lied when she called him a racist who has said the N-word on tape. But a new recording, obtained by @CBSNews overnight, seems to back up Omarosa's story that several Trump advisers discussed an alleged tape during the 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/tV3R6P2TvE — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 14, 2018

And Nicki Minaj has been all over the internet - yesterday she was arguing with DJs and rappers. And in an interview, she spilled some tea about Safaree saying that he stole her credit card and paid for prostitutes! She also said everyone in the industry knows she writes her own lyrics and knows she puts so much weight on women writing; that Safaree was just the hype guy back when she was starting out and that everyone laughed at him because he couldn't rap!

Nicki Minaj blasts Safaree for stealing her credit card and paying prostitutes https://t.co/3x3OtZo0C9 pic.twitter.com/6yru2C4Ipn — Rap-Up (@RapUp) August 14, 2018

