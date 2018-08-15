Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki Minaj vs. Safaree Continued

And ttttoday!

August 15, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Who is replacing Cardi B on Bruno's tour? Plus more on Casanova's diner incident. And sooo much to unpack with Nicki and Safaree, LOOORRDD!! Take a BIG SIP of Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

So we know Cardi B dropped out of Bruno Mars' Tour to stay home with baby Kulture. Well, Bruno has added Ciara, Charlie Wilson, Boyz II Men, and Ella Mai to the show!

We told you the other day about the woman who accused Casanova of attacking her in a diner because he thought she was recording him and his crew on her phone? She said they broke her jaw and knocked a tooth loose, so a warrant was issued for his arrest and he turned himself in but he's denying the claim. 

Okay, so Nicki Minaj and Safaree - they were subtweeting each other AF! 

Then Nicki went off everywhere... she was spazzing on everyone including Jessica Dime... 

And on top of saying Safaree stole her credit card and paid for prostitutes, she said he came back crying trying to get her back when he found out Meek was coming home from jail. She also said she paid $12k for his hairline! 

So Safaree clapped back saying she CUT him!! And he almost died and he told police he tried to kill himself so she wouldn't go to jail! He added that no one on her level acts like that... 

Then he added that he made $30,000 by referring people to the doctor who did the hairline... AND he got an offer for a book deal and Hair Club For Men endorsement. And yeah, he's promoting a song...  

Just when we thought he was done... but he won this round. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day