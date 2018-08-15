Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki Minaj vs. Safaree Continued

Who is replacing Cardi B on Bruno's tour? Plus more on Casanova's diner incident. And sooo much to unpack with Nicki and Safaree, LOOORRDD!! Take a BIG SIP of Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

So we know Cardi B dropped out of Bruno Mars' Tour to stay home with baby Kulture. Well, Bruno has added Ciara, Charlie Wilson, Boyz II Men, and Ella Mai to the show!

We told you the other day about the woman who accused Casanova of attacking her in a diner because he thought she was recording him and his crew on her phone? She said they broke her jaw and knocked a tooth loose, so a warrant was issued for his arrest and he turned himself in but he's denying the claim.

SMH: Casanova Arrested For Allegedly Choking, Knocking Woman’s Tooth & Jaw Loose In NYC Diner https://t.co/vJTfXnPNvX



(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) pic.twitter.com/UweBlEja1P — Bossip (@Bossip) August 15, 2018

Okay, so Nicki Minaj and Safaree - they were subtweeting each other AF!

Unless I really cared still I could not let the mention of someone's name get me that riled up. That looks like some1 who either stlll cares or just holding on to a lot of hate towards someone. How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Then Nicki went off everywhere... she was spazzing on everyone including Jessica Dime...

Tyga Has Some Words About His Customized Hairline + Safaree Got A Quick Come Up After Twitter Drag Session With Nicki Minaj + ‘LAHH’ Star Jessica Dime Wants Smoke With The Head Barb https://t.co/B3hwQKGbzK pic.twitter.com/KkFTF1e47Q — Celebrities Report (@CelebritiesRep) August 15, 2018

And on top of saying Safaree stole her credit card and paid for prostitutes, she said he came back crying trying to get her back when he found out Meek was coming home from jail. She also said she paid $12k for his hairline!

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

So Safaree clapped back saying she CUT him!! And he almost died and he told police he tried to kill himself so she wouldn't go to jail! He added that no one on her level acts like that...

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

At least y’all know I was trying to keep my nudes to myself now. Some1 was trying to leak my di%^ pic for years and ive been trying to stop it forever. But is this suppose to be your promo run? I’m flattered that you feel talking about me can help. I can’t believe ur still mad. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

And you know what I still don't have no hate for you cuz I'm happy in my own mind now. Enjoy your album dropping. And stop letting these ppl see you sweat. This ain't you. You too big to act the way you be acting. No1 on ur level acts like that. Period — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Then he added that he made $30,000 by referring people to the doctor who did the hairline... AND he got an offer for a book deal and Hair Club For Men endorsement. And yeah, he's promoting a song...

No joke I made 30k today just by referring ppl to the doctor who did my hairline ... Thank youuu all.. the funny thing is it's never been a secret dat pic is 7 years old ----but I'll be posting more info about my doctor later.. thank y'all internet — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 15, 2018

Wow. woke up to a book deal offer for over 500k and an endorsement deal for a hair club for men ------ and that was the 1st offer ---- THANK YOU BABY -- guess imma add author to my long list of hustles — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 15, 2018

Just when we thought he was done... but he won this round.

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!