Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki Minaj and Future Tour Canceled

Why was Nicki's tour canceled? And she ain't done spazzing on Travis Scott! Plus, Victor Cruz retires and there's wayyy more to this Asia Argento story! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

NFL star Victor Cruz has announced he's retiring from playing football and is headed to ESPN! He'll be a contributer on several shows.

Victor Cruz announces his official retirement from the NFL at 31 years old pic.twitter.com/OZTe73oNbJ — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) August 21, 2018

Yesterday we talked about Asia Argento, one of the first to accuse Harvey Weinstein of assault and how she's now facing her own sexual assault case. She's accused of sleeping with a 17-year-old boy, JImmy Bennett, five years ago. She also allegedly is paying him $380,000 to be silent and get a picture of them in bed together. She responded yesterday and said she never any sex with Jimmy. She was actually Anthony Bourdain's girlfiend and Anthony Bourdain paid the $380,000! And there's tons more receipts and wayyy more to this story! Jimmy says she was his fantasy since he was 12! But then she said she DID have sex with him and that it felt weird and she didn't know he was a minor until after!

Asia Argento denies having a sexual relationship with 17-year-old Jimmy Bennett but this photo and other receipts prove there's much, much more to this story: https://t.co/woPPLdt3e1 pic.twitter.com/NKMjj1UMGe — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2018

Nicki Minaj and Future's tour is canceled. On Instagram, she said it's because her album came out two months late and she wanted more rehearsal time to give her fans the tour they deserve, but an unconfirmed source from LiveNation says it's because of poor ticket sales! Nicki's tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artists. They booked arenas that can hold 20,000 people and opening night in Baltimore only sold 2000 tickets, Los Angeles did 3400, New Orleans - 1000, and Brooklyn 5050. So as of right now Future is still on the European leg... but we'll see.

Nicki Minaj postpones tour after "the most disappointing tickets sales of the year for any artist" https://t.co/18f2g6Q8vH pic.twitter.com/lxTeoSkOgJ — Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 22, 2018

AND Nicki went on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music last night and spazzed on Travis Scott again about album sales. She said, "Sit your stupid ass down!" She's mad about his clothing counting toward album sales.

Nicki Minaj Lashes Out At Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner On 'Queen Radio' https://t.co/wzBKVnUUhD — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!