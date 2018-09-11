Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki Comes For Cardi B

And ttttoday!

September 11, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Nicki addressed the Cardi B feud... and she did NOT hold back! Plus, Colin Kaepernick's wokeness continues! And a friend of Mac Miller's defends Ariana Grande! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Colin Kaepernick dropped the official, limited edition #ImWithKap jersey yesterday and it sold out within hours!! And that was just the presale! 20% of the profits will support his Know Your Rights campaign. 



Yesterday we talked about fans blaming Ariana Grande for Mac Miller's overdose... and Shane Powers--a close friend of Mac--came forward and said that Ari was incredible in helping push Mac to sobriety. Even after they broke up, they were still good friends. So stop blaming Ariana! 



Yesterday Nicki had a lot to say on Queen Radio! She says she never would talk about someone's child or parenting, which is one of the things Cardi said she did. Nicki said people always make her out to be the bad guy. She said Cardi built her career off sympathy and payola. Nicki said, "I'm not a chick from the strip club or a reality show. My money is f'ing long"... and she said sooo much more! Listen to the WHOLE TEA below for the details! 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day