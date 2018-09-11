Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki Comes For Cardi B

Nicki addressed the Cardi B feud... and she did NOT hold back! Plus, Colin Kaepernick's wokeness continues! And a friend of Mac Miller's defends Ariana Grande! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Colin Kaepernick dropped the official, limited edition #ImWithKap jersey yesterday and it sold out within hours!! And that was just the presale! 20% of the profits will support his Know Your Rights campaign.

Thank you 2 each & every 1 of you that supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out! ALL PROFITS will go 2 support @yourrightscamp! Sign up 4 our newsletter at https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa & be the first 2 know what’s next! pic.twitter.com/EDos7ZyvoJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 11, 2018

Yesterday we talked about fans blaming Ariana Grande for Mac Miller's overdose... and Shane Powers--a close friend of Mac--came forward and said that Ari was incredible in helping push Mac to sobriety. Even after they broke up, they were still good friends. So stop blaming Ariana!

Mac Miller's friend says Ariana Grande was "an unbelievably stabilizing force in his life" and was hugely influential on his path to sobrietyhttps://t.co/BjxaxnXFKG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 11, 2018

Yesterday Nicki had a lot to say on Queen Radio! She says she never would talk about someone's child or parenting, which is one of the things Cardi said she did. Nicki said people always make her out to be the bad guy. She said Cardi built her career off sympathy and payola. Nicki said, "I'm not a chick from the strip club or a reality show. My money is f'ing long"... and she said sooo much more! Listen to the WHOLE TEA below for the details!

