This weekend we got a lot of new music! Cardi B dropped her debut album and less than 12 hours later Drake dropped a new anthem! "Nice for What" is tribute to woman, on a classic Lauryn Hill sample, with a beat you can twerk too. The video features Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Jourdan Dunn, Zoe Saldana and more. Watch it below.

Video of Drake - Nice For What