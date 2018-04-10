New Heat: Amara La Negra Drops the Video for "Insecure"

Watch It Here!

April 10, 2018
Brittany Jay
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Latest Headlines

In the past few months we've gotten to know and love our Afro-Latina queen, Amara La Negra.  She's definitely made a huge impact culturally, and now she's sharing her music.  Check out the video below for her single "Insecure"

 

Tags: 
Amara La Negra
READ MORE READ LESS