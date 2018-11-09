Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Michelle Obama's Memoir

Michelle Obama opens up about infertility. Plus, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome a baby girl! And Young Thug catches more trouble... these stories and more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama was on GMA promoting her new book Becoming. She opened up about how she had a miscarriage twenty years ago and that she had to have IVF to have both Malia and Sasha. She also talked about how she and Barack did marriage counseling. She also went on to say she'll never forgive Trump for saying Barack Obama wasn't born in the US and how that put her family at risk.

.@MichelleObama opens up to @RobinRoberts in revealing new interview; says she felt "lost and alone” after suffering miscarriage 20 years ago. Watch @ABC special covering her journey to motherhood and more from her memoir, "Becoming," Sunday night 9/8c. https://t.co/ONXwpuZ3WF pic.twitter.com/1Teb5ycWIe — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2018

And of course Trump had to respond... whatever, we don't listen to what he says. Plus, he lied. In the beginning, he said he didn't know what Michelle said and then he mentions safety. You clearly knew!

When asked about Michelle Obama's new memoir, President Trump slammed Mr. Obama over military funding: "I'll never forgive him for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly...What he did to our country made this country unsafe." https://t.co/nVLieDPCSp pic.twitter.com/BTcDrgiq35 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2018

The book comes out November 13th.

Congratulations to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade who welcomed a baby girl (via surrogate).

Young Thug is back in jail for failing a drug test. His bond is revoked, so he's in there while he waits for trial.

Thugger's failed drug test lands him in jail https://t.co/UuxXjHa00j — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 9, 2018

Tekashi69 was doing a video shoot in Beverly Hills with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West and someone drove by and fired shots into the window... no one was injured.

Shooting at #Tekashi69 Music Video Featuring Nicki Minaj & Kanye West https://t.co/2eIbWDRPtY — ✨The Crystal Show✨ (@crystalshow1) November 9, 2018

Matt Barnes won sole and legal custody of his and Gloria Govan's kids after she was arrested for child endangerment. (Remember the story about her picking up the kids at school and she was allegedly swerving through the parking lot?) She did get visitation. She also has to take anger management and parenting classes.

Matt Barnes granted custody of his twin sons, and an 18-month restraining order against Gloria Govanhttps://t.co/z8HVQ65u76 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 8, 2018

