Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Meek Mill Donates To Philly Students

Meek Mill gives back to his hometown! Plus, Kanye apologizes for that slavery comment. And Safaree's got something BIG coming! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Meek Mill teamed up Puma and a few other brands and stores to donate backpacks filled with school supplies to students in Philly! He says he knows first hand what it's like for struggling families at back-to-school time. He said those memories stayed with him and that's why he's committed to giving back to his hometown.

Meek Mill donates over 6,000 backpacks to Philadelphia students https://t.co/RZ6LfCxyNJ pic.twitter.com/RDib9ZIehZ — billboard (@billboard) August 29, 2018

Tee Grizzley was arrested last week for violating parole. He was allegedly hanging with convicted felons and out past his curfew, so he spent five days in a Michigan state prison. Now he's got an ankle monitor and can't leave Michigan.

Tee Grizzley was set to be released off of parole in two monthshttps://t.co/yUxo5zk8gb — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 29, 2018

Kanye West finally apologized for his "slavery is a choice" comment. He said he's sorry for hurting and for the people who felt let down by that moment. He said he feels like he embodies the spirit of Harriet Tubman.



Tyga is suing both Cash Money and Young Money saying that they screwed him out of money.

Tyga is reportedly suing Young Money and Cash Money Records over unpaid album royalties https://t.co/2AqVDRMYka — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 29, 2018

And Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th child with his girlfriend.

Comedian Eddie Murphy is expecting baby number 10, his second with model girlfriend Paige Butcher https://t.co/Z5m4sUYsQ2 pic.twitter.com/xjKBTQd3XT — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 29, 2018

Safaree got a seven-figure deal with a sex toy company! They're using an actual mold of Safaree's manhood to crack the masterpiece.

Million Dollar Anaconda: Safaree Inks 7-Figure Deal To Mold His SUPER-SIZED Peen Into A Sex Toy https://t.co/f8tk5TU2HZ



(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) pic.twitter.com/WXUh246SG9 — Bossip (@Bossip) August 28, 2018

