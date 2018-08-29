Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Meek Mill Donates To Philly Students

August 29, 2018
Brittany Jay

Meek Mill gives back to his hometown! Plus, Kanye apologizes for that slavery comment. And Safaree's got something BIG coming! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!  

Meek Mill teamed up Puma and a few other brands and stores to donate backpacks filled with school supplies to students in Philly! He says he knows first hand what it's like for struggling families at back-to-school time. He said those memories stayed with him and that's why he's committed to giving back to his hometown. 

Tee Grizzley was arrested last week for violating parole. He was allegedly hanging with convicted felons and out past his curfew, so he spent five days in a Michigan state prison. Now he's got an ankle monitor and can't leave Michigan.

Kanye West finally apologized for his "slavery is a choice" comment. He said he's sorry for hurting and for the people who felt let down by that moment. He said he feels like he embodies the spirit of Harriet Tubman. 

Tyga is suing both Cash Money and Young Money saying that they screwed him out of money. 

And Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th child with his girlfriend. 

Safaree got a seven-figure deal with a sex toy company! They're using an actual mold of Safaree's manhood to crack the masterpiece. 

