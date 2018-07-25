Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/25: Trump's Star Smashed On Walk of Fame

Trump's star smashed again on the Walk of Fame! Plus, Demi Lovato was hospitalized for an overdose. And Odell Beckham Jr. is accused of what?! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

A man turned himself in after smashing Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pick axe.

BREAKING Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame smashed AGAIN https://t.co/3ETSAcz5Ix pic.twitter.com/pRJ57UvmNK — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) July 25, 2018

50 Cent pretty much annhilated Mayweather... remember yesterday he said that Mayweather helped call his friend to kill his wife and himsef? So Fox News picked up the story and 50 posted it. Then he posted a copy of a police report where Mayweather's son wrote that he saw his dad hitting his mom! But Mayweather has moved on; turned off his comments, so 50's just doing this by himself at this point.

50 Cent posts a police report written by Floyd Mayweather's son describing the boxer beating his motherhttps://t.co/Rdj4znQIf2 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 25, 2018

Demi Lovato was found unconscious yesterday after a drug overdose. Original reports said it was heroin, but that wasn't true. She was treated with Narcan. She's awake now, surrounded by family. She was clean for six years, but last month she released a song called 'Sober' saying she was using again.

Demi Lovato OD'd After All-Night Party https://t.co/aiUdXFHeWF — TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2018

Here's an update on Safaree's robbery from back in April! We already know he knew one of the guys personally, but now they're saying one of the suspects put a tracker on his car and that's how they got him.

Safaree Samuels' Alleged Armed Robbers Used GPS Device to Track Him https://t.co/dFdLfgMZbb — TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2018

Odell Beckham, Jr. is being accused of allegedly illegally paying $1000 to have sex with a woman and a lawyer says he has receipts to prove it. It stems from Ishmael Temple's claim that he was at OBJ's home in January and was beat up by Beckham, his chef, and security guard. Odell denies it says he's trying to make him look bad. But Temple is suing.

Odell Beckham Jr. is being accused of ordering people to beat a guy up, offering a girl $1,000 for sex and for having drugs at his partieshttps://t.co/ZULbAgxVdg pic.twitter.com/BqDGzjVXkc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2018

