Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Mac Miller's Toxicology Report

Sadly, Sutton Tennyson --Angela Simmons' ex--was killed over the weekend. Plus, Mac Miller's toxicology report was revealed. And 50 Cent is making more Power moves! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Angela Simmons' ex-fiance/baby's father, Sutton, was killed over the weekend at his house. A conversation escalated and he was shot multiple times.

Angela Simmons Says She's Destroyed Over Murder of Baby Daddy Sutton Tennyson https://t.co/59rVlc8i6q — TMZ (@TMZ) November 4, 2018

Mac Miller's toxicology reports came in. The coroner says he died of mixed drug toxicity, specifically fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. It was an accidental overdose.

An autopsy has revealed the cause of Mac Miller's death to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcoholhttps://t.co/Z6nvL2Ndag — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 5, 2018

Cardi B is the new face of Reebok and she says she's got other deals cooking.

.@iamcardib makes more money moves by getting a new partnership with Reebokhttps://t.co/COJgpt5iK3 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 5, 2018

Mayweather signed a deal to fight in the Rizin Fighting Federation on Dec. 31 in Japan.

Breaking: Floyd Mayweather announced on Sunday night at a Tokyo press conference that he will participate in a fight in the Rizin Fighting Federation on Dec. 31 in Japan.



Promoters are still working on the specific rule set. pic.twitter.com/XcRa01cwGq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 5, 2018

Scottie Pippen's wife, Larsa files for divorce after nineteen years of marriage.

Larsa Pippen Files for Divorce from Scottie Pippen https://t.co/8OQeaJjcyh — TMZ (@TMZ) November 2, 2018

50 Cent is doing a Power spinoff (as part of that multi-series deal we talked about a few weeks back). It's gonna be a prequel!

.@50Cent's 'Power' spinoff will be a prequel influenced by the late 1980shttps://t.co/fBVc7did9A — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 31, 2018

Blac Chyna finally dropped a record and it features Yo Gotti and Jeremih. Check it out...

Blac Chyna Drops First Rap Single 'Deserve' with Yo Gotti & Jeremih https://t.co/hTTRi4a82W — TMZ (@TMZ) November 5, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​