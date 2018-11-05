Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Mac Miller's Toxicology Report

Sadly, Sutton Tennyson --Angela Simmons' ex--was killed over the weekend. Plus, Mac Miller's toxicology report was revealed. And 50 Cent is making more Power moves! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Angela Simmons' ex-fiance/baby's father, Sutton, was killed over the weekend at his house. A conversation escalated and he was shot multiple times. 

Mac Miller's toxicology reports came in. The coroner says he died of mixed drug toxicity, specifically fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. It was an accidental overdose. 

Cardi B is the new face of Reebok and she says she's got other deals cooking. 

Mayweather signed a deal to fight in the Rizin Fighting Federation on Dec. 31 in Japan. 

Scottie Pippen's wife, Larsa files for divorce after nineteen years of marriage. 

50 Cent is doing a Power spinoff (as part of that multi-series deal we talked about a few weeks back). It's gonna be a prequel!

Blac Chyna finally dropped a record and it features Yo Gotti and Jeremih. Check it out... 

