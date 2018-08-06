Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 8/6: #LHHNY Cast Shakeup

Brittany Jay was out today, so Bigg Mann took care of the Tea For The Day! A dope birthday party, an interesting opinion on hip hop lyrics, and a #LHHNY cast shakeup!

Kandi Burruss threw a 'Jordans and Jerseys' themed 43rd birthday party for her husband, Todd. It was dope - there were women there with painted on jerseys.

Kandi Burruss Throws Star-Studded 'Jordans & Jerseys' Party for Hubby, Todd Tucker! Check out the '23' themed celebration here: https://t.co/2uN5gdDzcy pic.twitter.com/4vuDFvWj3x — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) August 6, 2018

If you were a fan of the show The Facts of Life, we say goodbye to Charlotte Rae, who played Mrs. Garrett. She was 92.

Eric Benet had ~interesting things to say about rappers' lyrical content...

Do You Agree? Eric Benét Says Black Rappers With Deplorable Lyrics Are Agents Of White Supremacy https://t.co/VusCV5bjJC



(Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews) pic.twitter.com/PALscRFgO4 — Bossip (@Bossip) August 6, 2018

Mona Scott-Young is revamping the cast for Love & Hip Hop New York Season 9. Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, and Kimbella are returning. Maino and his girlfriend Maggie are gonna make appearances, while Remy Ma and Papoose are scaling back their appearances. Juju will do just a few appearances. And notable firings? Snoop, Dream Doll, Mariahlynn, Brittney Taylor, Bianca Bonnie, Lil Mo, Karl Dargan, Navarro Gray D, James R, Sophia Body, Ashley Diaz, and more...

