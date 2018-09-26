Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Tha Carter V' is FINALLY coming!

Finally -- Tha Carter V is coming! Plus, Meek Mill gets honored by Billboard... and OMG, 50 Cent's baby mom has plaaaans! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Billboard announced they're doing the first annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players impact awards. Meek Mill will win the first-ever impact award to recognize his fight for prison reform and music success.

Lil Wayne announced that--FINALLY--Tha Carter V will drop tomorrow, on his birthday!

Yesterday we talked about Nas' daughter's mom, Carmen Bryan, and how she's dropping that book called When The Child Support Stops. Now, the tea is that she and 50 Cent's baby mom, Shaniqua Tompkins, want to do a reality show together! If this show comes to fruition, the real show will be 50's Insta!!!!

50 Cent deads baby mama, Shaniqua Tompkins’ dreams of reality series w/ Nas’ ex, Carmen Bryan: “Look b***h get a f**king job” https://t.co/vsyWHuXrSJ pic.twitter.com/9BdFrxsdXW — Cheekywiki.com (@Cheekywiki) September 26, 2018

And Bill Cosby, we already know, he was sentenced yesterday for 3-10 years and has to register as a sex offender. He's now in maximum security prison. There's almost 4000 beds in there. For now, he's gonna be in a single cell, but their goal is to get him into gen pop.

Pennsylvania corrections officials release a new prison photo of Bill Cosby. They say the former star, now Inmate No. NN7687, spent his first night in prison alone, in a single cell. https://t.co/BCaENo1hce — The Associated Press (@AP) September 26, 2018

