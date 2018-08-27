Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LeBron's New HBO Series

And ttttoday!

August 27, 2018
Brittany Jay

Entertainment
Features
LeBron has a new TV series premiering tomorrow! Plus, get ready for "I'm With Kap" Merch! And fans are acting like WHOLE FOOLS at shows! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Colin Kaepernick filed application to trademark his "I'm with Kap" slogan for merch. Brands like Adidas or Puma might sign him in the future. 

Mel B is going to rehab to recover from PTSD from her divorce. She says her ex, Stephen Belafonte, stripped her self worth and self respect while they fought in court. So she says she's now addicted to sex and alcohol. 



Someone was acting a whole fool on On The Run Tour over the weekend! A guy jumped on stage and tried to run on Jay! Security and backup dancers tackled him. 

And one of Swae Lee's fans threw something at him at a show! There was blood all over his face! 

LeBron James has another show coming out on HBO. It's an unscripted series called The Shop. They'll discuss current events, music, sports, etc. It'll be set in a barber shop. Wokeness! It premieres tomorrow (8/28). 

