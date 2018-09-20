Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: More LeBron James LIT AF Moves

LeBron James continues being LIT AF! Here's what he's doing now! Plus, should a hip hop act rep ATL at halftime? And what's Colin Kaepernick's lawyer talking about? More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Maroon 5 will be doing the halftime show at the Superbowl next year and people think that because the game will be held in Atlanta, it should've been a hip hop artist from Atlanta to represent. (Like Migos, Future, etc.) They think that the NFL and Pepsi are ignoring the Atlanta music scene. (It doesn't matter where they're at, they pick who they want. And futhermore, with the Colin Kaepernick situation why would you even think that's the way they'd go?)

NFL fans wondering why Super Bowl chose Maroon 5 for halftime show instead of an Atlanta artist. https://t.co/QwFhTl6Fq2 pic.twitter.com/Xxa6nRbTBE — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 19, 2018

Also, some more NFL speculation... TMZ caught up with Colin Kaepernick's attorney, Mark Geragos... he says stayed tuned for some news next week.

Colin Kaepernick's Attorney Hints Raiders and Patriots Interested In The QB! pic.twitter.com/gYAyDE3Va1 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 20, 2018

Plies was arrested for pulling a Juelz Santana at Tampa Int'l Airport. They found a gun and loaded magazine in his carry-on.

Plies has been arrested after TSA found a gun and a loaded magazine in his carry-on bag at a Tampa airporthttps://t.co/v0KXjprU4P — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 19, 2018

LeBron James is doing that Shut Up and Dribble documentary and he got former ESPN host Jemele Hill to narrate it! She says LeBron has been talking about gender and wants to uplift the position of black women.

Jemele Hill has signed on to narrate Lebron James' new doc Shut Up and Dribble https://t.co/ZuuNjSckvL pic.twitter.com/FLaFeMjmrb — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) September 19, 2018

And Space Jam 2 is happening, it's lit AF, and LeBron is behind that, too!

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!