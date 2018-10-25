Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kylie and Travis Are Shackin' Up

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are shackin' up. Plus, are Queen Latifah and her fiancee having a baby? And did Migos rip off 'Walk It Talk It' from another artist? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Yesterday, suspicious packages were sent to Barack Obama, the Clintons, and other prominent Democrats. Today, two more were delivered to Joe Biden and Robert De Niro. All the recipients are openly against Trump. (Meanwhile, Trump is blaming the media for this crazy person...)

LATEST: Suspicious packages are known as of Thursday morning to have been sent to:



• Barack Obama

• Joe Biden (2)

• Hillary Clinton

• Eric Holder

• John Brennan / CNN

• Maxine Waters (2)

• George Soros

• Robert De Nirohttps://t.co/5MGorR3Wih pic.twitter.com/mrbh5PosTP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 25, 2018

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent $13.5 million on a house. That's like pocket change to Kylie... so we're wondering how much Travis put in.

.@trvisxx and @KylieJenner have reportedly dropped over $13 million on a swanky new home in Beverly Hillshttps://t.co/F89s81LQqk — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 25, 2018

Pooch Hall was officially charged with felony child abuse and DUI for letting his two-year-old drive when he was intoxicated. He could face up to 6 years in prison.

Queen Latifah is reportedly expecting a child with her fiance, Eboni Nichols. Eboni was seen with a baby bump! Congrats!

Queen Latifah and rumored girlfriend, Eboni Nichols, have reportedly been dating since 2013, with the paparazzi capturing photos of the pair together on several occasions. Reports say Nichols has been spotted with a full baby bump on display! https://t.co/QjHg8fZdNf — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) October 19, 2018

Migos are being sued for allegedly stealing 'Walk It Talk It' from another artist and yikes, the songs sound nearly identical. Listen here...

The reported lawsuit shows the two songs are nearly identical



See here:https://t.co/jYHlN8Masy — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 24, 2018

