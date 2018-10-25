Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kylie and Travis Are Shackin' Up

And ttttoday!

October 25, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are shackin' up. Plus, are Queen Latifah and her fiancee having a baby? And did Migos rip off 'Walk It Talk It' from another artist? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Yesterday, suspicious packages were sent to Barack Obama, the Clintons, and other prominent Democrats. Today, two more were delivered to Joe Biden and Robert De Niro. All the recipients are openly against Trump. (Meanwhile, Trump is blaming the media for this crazy person...) 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent $13.5 million on a house. That's like pocket change to Kylie... so we're wondering how much Travis put in.



Pooch Hall was officially charged with felony child abuse and DUI for letting his two-year-old drive when he was intoxicated. He could face up to 6 years in prison. 

Queen Latifah is reportedly expecting a child with her fiance, Eboni Nichols. Eboni was seen with a baby bump! Congrats! 

Migos are being sued for allegedly stealing 'Walk It Talk It' from another artist and yikes, the songs sound nearly identical. Listen here... 

 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

 


 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kylie and Travis Buy Mansion WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rajon Rondo: 'Chris Paul Is Not A Good Guy' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: How Will & Jada Got Together... And Almost Didn't! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rae Carruth's Prison Release WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: No Halftime For Rihanna WZMXFM: On-Demand
Young M.A. X Big Regg WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes