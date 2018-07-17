Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/17: Kodak Black To Get Out Of Jail Early

Kodak Black will get out of jail sooner! Plus, T.I. gets charged with three misdemeanors. And who's on top of Forbes highest paid entertainers list? More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

So who tops this year's Forbes highest-paid entertainers list? Floyd Mayweather is on top with $285 million! In second place is George Clooney $239 million (he's co-founder of Casamigos Tequila Company)! Kylie Jenner takes third with $166.5 million, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in 5th with $124 million.

Forbes released its list of highest-paid entertainers over the past 12 months. The world’s top 100 earners made a combined $6.3 billion (pretax) according to Forbes. Here’s a look at the top 5. Do any of them surprise you? pic.twitter.com/s2SYpo6u76 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) July 16, 2018

Kodak Black will be getting out of jail earlier. He pleaded guilty to two probation violations including driving with a suspended license and associating with people committing crimes. But he was doing good in there, he got his GED. He was supposed to get out in October, but the judge gave him time served and he'll be getting out next month.

Kodak Black's jail sentence has been reduced and his new release date is now August 2018https://t.co/hPaMj9Tx7z — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 16, 2018

So T.I. -- we talked about how he had that issue back in May with the security guard... the guard wouldn't let him on the property. Well, T.I. was charged with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. His lawyers say the charges are ill-founded and he probably won't face any jail time.

T.I. has been charged with three misdemeanors following his arrest for public drunkeness https://t.co/Wghj3Sghs3 pic.twitter.com/tKQXhsitv6 — Page Six (@PageSix) July 17, 2018

El DeBarge got into an argument Friday night. He chased a guy out of a house and the guy got into an RV, but DeBarge was still going and smashed the RV's windshield. The other guy called police. DeBarge got arrested for felony vandalism and spent the night in jail. He posted bail.

El DeBarge Arrested in L.A. for Felony Vandalism https://t.co/Swl7jBehU5 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 17, 2018

