Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K Sues Security For Negligence

Cher's (as in 'I Got You Babe' Cher) Malibu house was raided for drugs, but she's out on tour and didn't know this was happening. One of her assistant's sons lives in the house and cops got a warrant for him because he allegedly sold heroin to someone who overdosed. They searched the home and found ALL KINDS OF STUFF just in his pockets alone!

Desiigner threw a punch at a fan at a show last night after the fan was calling him Future. He's been having anger issues this week... earlier this week he was kicked off a flight for allegedly threatening the flight crew, but he says they put their hands on him first. He needs a hug.

Kim Kardashian's insurance company is suing her former bodyguard and the company he worked for for negligence for $6.1 million. That's the money they had to pay for the jewelry stolen in Paris. The lawsuit says there were several security breaches during that incident.

Kevin Gates did an interview with Sway and he talked about everything from Kaepernick to his relationship with Mac Miller. They also talked about his felony gun charge for which he served 9 out of the 30 months he was sentenced; he was released on good behavior. He says the whole time he was innocent but pleaded guilty to the charge because, "a lot of times you can beat the charge, but you can't beat the ride, and I could've sat another 3-5 years just fighting the charge."

The first part of @iamkevingates' interview with Sway is out now!



Actor Pooch Hall (Ray Donovan, Jumping The Broom) was arrested for DUI and felony child endangerment. He allegedly let his 2-year-old drive his car (!!!!) because he was too drunk to steer. Witnesses saw this and called police. The car eventually veered off and hit a parked car. No one was hurt. His blood alcohol was three times the legal limit.

MTV got Lil Yachty and DC Young Fly to star in How High 2... but no Method Man or Redman. That comes out in May.

