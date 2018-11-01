Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K Gets Flak For Using 'R' Word

Kim K is getting backlash for using a slur. Plus, Chris Brown works out some custody arrangements. And is another Bad Boys movie ACTUALLY happening? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Is another Bad Boys movie actually happening? Stop teasing us! (Sounds like it might be legit this time!)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite ahead of 'Bad Boys 3' filming. Bad boys for life ---- https://t.co/vYo9VJzBTs pic.twitter.com/J2n1OCLHe6 — LADbible (@ladbible) November 1, 2018

Kim Kardashian is getting flak for using the 'r' word. She's getting backlash from fans who say they're done, including one who'd spent $3,000 on her game (...how, tho!??! How many virtual coins you need, Sis?!). Some special needs advocacy groups are upset as well. She deleted it and apologized, but... damage was done.

Kim Kardashian West Uses R-Word at Halloween Party to Insult Guests https://t.co/bFo74L9fs4 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2018

So Chris Brown has been going through it with his baby's mother, Nia Guzman over child support. We'd talked about how he's supposedly paying $2500 a month, but she wanted $21,000. She said he's buy Royalty expensive clothes, but she could only wear them at his house. And there was the time Royalty took $400 out of her grandmother's purse "so she could buy a house like daddy" because they live in an aparment. Well, now they're working on a deal where Chris pays $100,000 of Nia's legal costs and he buys her a new house.

Chris Brown & Nia Guzman on Verge of Hammering Out New Child Support Deal https://t.co/SJy8CD2nng — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2018

Police think Tekashi69 is about to start a Tupac/Biggie west coast/east coast beef. There's some disagreement between his label and his camp.

There’s a new East Coast/West Coast rap war and Tekashi 69 is smack dab in the middle. Also, Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume takes the onion ... err cake! -- pic.twitter.com/aIMibxlU5L — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2018

