Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage

May 24, 2018
Brittany Jay
Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue.

The Kardashian Wests are celebrating there 4 year wedding anniversary.  Kim posted a heartfelt message to her hubby on social media.  Can't say we expected them to last 4 years, but no matter what craziness has happened in their lives or the confusion that spews out of his mouth, they're making it work!

 

4 years down and forever to go.... Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary

