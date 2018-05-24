Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage
May 24, 2018
The Kardashian Wests are celebrating there 4 year wedding anniversary. Kim posted a heartfelt message to her hubby on social media. Can't say we expected them to last 4 years, but no matter what craziness has happened in their lives or the confusion that spews out of his mouth, they're making it work!
4 years down and forever to go.... Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary
