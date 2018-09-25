Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kathy Griffin Defends Michelle Obama

Kathy Griffin shuts down Tomi Lahren after Tomi came for Michelle Obama. Plus, the movie Boomerang is coming to TV? And Bill Cosby gets sentenced. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day.

Michelle Obama is on tour visiting different cities encouraging people to vote. She said you can't vote some of the time, then sit out. We saw that happen. We experienced that - we HAD a great president.

Former first lady Michelle Obama urges Democrats to turn out for the midterm elections, telling them "democracy continues with or without you" at event in Las Vegas https://t.co/6QRCjl4JJm pic.twitter.com/jV3bGARpt2 — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2018

So Tomi Lahren (...she's still a thing???) came for Michelle on Twitter.

Michelle Obama said we “had” a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 24, 2018

And Kathy Griffin wasn't having any of it!

“Sit down, Michelle” @TomiLahren says....



Oh really you dime store Barbie?



Mrs. Obama may go high, but I certainly won’t. Go fuck yourself, Tomi. You evil, horrible shell of a human being. https://t.co/itEn9Q0Paq — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 24, 2018

Halle Berry and Lena Waithe announced they're bringing the movie Boomerang to television.

Excited to announce that @LenaWaithe, @BET and I are bringing #Boomerang to the small screen! Cannot wait for you guys to see whats coming - blessed to have Lena’s drive and ingenuity on this talented team! @BenTheWriter #RishiRajani @dimedavis pic.twitter.com/pCJ5FJ8n2o — Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby went back to court for sentencing today. The judge ruled that he will be classified as a sexually violent predator. He will be listed on the sex offender registry which will be sent to the neighbors and the schools. (As of this broadcast, he hadn't yet been sentenced, but later received 3-10 years in prison.)

Judge denies Bill Cosby bail; 81-year-old to be locked up immediately. https://t.co/sqoRjHcNOC — The Associated Press (@AP) September 25, 2018

Nas' daughter's mother, Carmen Bryan, is dropping a book called Life After Child Support.

Carmen Bryan drops off her second book about raising her and Nas' daughterhttps://t.co/ATmpM5c4ZN — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 25, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!