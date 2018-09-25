Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kathy Griffin Defends Michelle Obama

September 25, 2018
Brittany Jay

Kathy Griffin shuts down Tomi Lahren after Tomi came for Michelle Obama. Plus, the movie Boomerang is coming to TV? And Bill Cosby gets sentenced. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day. 

Michelle Obama is on tour visiting different cities encouraging people to vote. She said you can't vote some of the time, then sit out. We saw that happen. We experienced that - we HAD a great president. 



So Tomi Lahren (...she's still a thing???) came for Michelle on Twitter. 

And Kathy Griffin wasn't having any of it! 

Halle Berry and Lena Waithe announced they're bringing the movie Boomerang to television. 

Bill Cosby went back to court for sentencing today. The judge ruled that he will be classified as a sexually violent predator. He will be listed on the sex offender registry which will be sent to the neighbors and the schools. (As of this broadcast, he hadn't yet been sentenced, but later received 3-10 years in prison.)

Nas' daughter's mother, Carmen Bryan, is dropping a book called Life After Child Support.  

