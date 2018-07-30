Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/30: Kanye's Dad Diagnosed With Cancer

Kanye West's father is battling cancer. Plus, Offset and Cardi B get his and hers Lambos! And will Kobe Bryant play for the Lakers? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kanye West's father, Ray West, was diagnosed with prostate cancer. His stepmother said he is getting treatment and it's working. She also said that Kanye was so close to his mother and never really grieved her, he just went right back to work... hopefully Kanye is coping.

Kanye West's father is reportedly being treated for prostate cancer in Los Angeles https://t.co/yVsmRsZjxf — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 29, 2018

Ving Rhames was held at gunpoint by police this weekend. Neighbors reported a robbery and said there was a large black man (which is Ving Rhames!) on the property. He said he was watching ESPN and he heard a knock on his front door and ses the red dot pointed at his face from the gun and was told to put his hands up! It de-escalated when the captain of police recognized him from his son's basketball rivalry. They went to confront the neighbor, but she denied making the call. He said his biggest concern was that his teenage son could've answered the door and it could've went very wrong...

Action star Ving Rhames reveals real-life cop drama -- being mistaken for a burglar in his own home: https://t.co/GF2rMtz3VL pic.twitter.com/30t3G58gzX — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2018

Shaq said Kobe could be coming to play for the Lakers!

Shaq says he won’t come out of retirement to play with LeBron James but that he heard Kobe Bryant will https://t.co/VwJc0unxyt pic.twitter.com/T1kp1douJ9 — Lakers News (@lakers_news) July 30, 2018

Offset and Cardi B got his and hers Lambos over the weekend. The internet was trolling saying they leased them because they can't afford them, so she tweeted a (now deleted) screenshot of her bank account app saying she took out $548,736.97!

TMZ caught up with Stevie J and Faith Evans... they look happy! She said they dated a few years back, but she never saw him like that because he wasn't ready but now she's talking about carrying a gut full of the good guys... there might be a baby on the way!

Faith Evans and Stevie J Say Marriage is Real Deal, Already Talking Babies https://t.co/geseMbe66S — TMZ (@TMZ) July 30, 2018

