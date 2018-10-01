Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye's 'MAGA' Rant on SNL

Kanye West ranted about Trump on SNL... and brought up the slavery thing again. SMH. Plus, Cardi B turned herself in! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Cardi B is turning herself into authorties today... remember when she was allegedly involved in the attack on the bartenders at strip club in NYC? She thought one of them slept with Offset and sent her people to attack them. She will likely be charged with two misdemeanors (reckless endangernent and discorederly conduct) and she won't be arrested, she'll get promise to appear. 



Kanye West had a whole pro-Trump rally on SNL. He performed 'I Love It' with Lil Pump -- he dressed as a Pellegrino bottle. Then he goes back on the end and goes on his Trump rant... 

Then he went on social media saying he wants the 13th Amendment abolished... two weeks ago he was apologizing for his remarks on slavery, but now he's saying this ish again? 

Swizz Beatz is not with it at all and called Kanye out on the MAGA hat... 

FUCK THE MAGA HAT @kanyewest #kanyewest ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ #Fuckthemagahat we must face our POISON in order to POISE ON! Enough is enough Blessings -------------------- #poison NO CAP--

