Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye's 'MAGA' Rant on SNL

Kanye West ranted about Trump on SNL... and brought up the slavery thing again. SMH. Plus, Cardi B turned herself in! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Cardi B is turning herself into authorties today... remember when she was allegedly involved in the attack on the bartenders at strip club in NYC? She thought one of them slept with Offset and sent her people to attack them. She will likely be charged with two misdemeanors (reckless endangernent and discorederly conduct) and she won't be arrested, she'll get promise to appear.

Cardi B surrendered to police in New York City after being accused of allegedly ordering people to attack female bartenders at a strip club in August. https://t.co/Z4PdbiRDtn — E! News (@enews) October 1, 2018

Kanye West had a whole pro-Trump rally on SNL. He performed 'I Love It' with Lil Pump -- he dressed as a Pellegrino bottle. Then he goes back on the end and goes on his Trump rant...

Kanye West (in a MAGA hat) went on a strange pro-Trump rant after the "SNL" credits, and got booed. https://t.co/KoiQtxbpJV — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 1, 2018

Then he went on social media saying he wants the 13th Amendment abolished... two weeks ago he was apologizing for his remarks on slavery, but now he's saying this ish again?

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Swizz Beatz is not with it at all and called Kanye out on the MAGA hat...

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!