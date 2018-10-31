Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye Is 'Done' With Politics

And ttttoday!

October 31, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Kanye claims he's 'done' with politics. Plus, Tyler Perry is killing off Madea while Jermaine Dupri is doing a free show in ATL! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

There's a State Property Reunion Tour in the works! 

Great meeting today...Its official the Worldwide #StateProperty tour is a go----...stay tuned!!

A post shared by LEGENDARY LEFTY--. (@peedicrakk1) on

Tyler Perry is killing Madea. He said he doesn't want to be her age playing her. He's gonna do a Madea Farewell Tour 2019.

Kanye West says he's done with politics. Candace Owens had a lot to say, too... 

Jermaine Durpi announced that he's doing a free concert in Atlanta in the days leading up to the Super Bowl! 

