Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye Is 'Done' With Politics

Kanye claims he's 'done' with politics. Plus, Tyler Perry is killing off Madea while Jermaine Dupri is doing a free show in ATL! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

There's a State Property Reunion Tour in the works!

Tyler Perry is killing Madea. He said he doesn't want to be her age playing her. He's gonna do a Madea Farewell Tour 2019.

Tyler Perry Reveals He is Killing Off Madea After Almost 20 Years of Playing the Character https://t.co/Zyev39eLfD — People (@people) October 31, 2018

Kanye West says he's done with politics. Candace Owens had a lot to say, too...

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Candace Owens says "Kanye was right to feel used" over "Blexit" https://t.co/XmUIkUZ0Hr — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 31, 2018

Jermaine Durpi announced that he's doing a free concert in Atlanta in the days leading up to the Super Bowl!

.@JermaineDupri has unveiled plans for his Super Bowl Live concert series, which will take place ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl next yearhttps://t.co/uAsi7AMhgk — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 31, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​