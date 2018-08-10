Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye On Kimmel Got Us Heated

Jimmy Kimmel stumps Kanye while Kylie Jenner turns 21! And Nicki Minaj's new album has the internet SHOOK! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Kanye West was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and Jimmy asked Ye, "You said famously and powerfully that George Bush doesn't care about black people and it makes me wonder why you think Donald Trump does -- or any people at all!" Kanye was silent for like 15 seconds and Jimmy said, "Alright, time to take a break!"

A Manhattan District Attorney argues that by getting arrested in Brooklyn and Houston after he accepted a plea deal for use of a child in a sexual performance in 2015, Tekashi has violated the terms of his dealhttps://t.co/b16rfZvqVe — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 10, 2018

Kylie Jenner finally turned 21! She had big bash with The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Kevin Durant, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, French Montana, and Dave Chappelle. (BTW, Tristan Thompson was NOT there because he was at a fundraiser in Toronto, but of course Khloe was... now, she and French had a little thing a few years back, so we wondering if there was there any revenge going on?)Tekashi might be going to jail for real. He went to court for his sexual misconduct case from a few years ago. He violated a plea deal from his 2015 case and could face up to three years. And remember he told YG to suck it? Well YG clapped back... ( see his NSFW post here !)

Nicki Minaj dropped her new album Queen today! She's got collabs with Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Eminem, Foxy Brown, but the biggest one that got the internet shattered is 'Barbie Dreams' - her own rendition of Biggie's 'Dreams'.

Nicki Minaj's "Queen" surprise sends fans into a frenzy https://t.co/u8jLpJlS48 pic.twitter.com/b9Duqy6ns6 — billboard (@billboard) August 10, 2018

"Drake worth a hundred milli/Always buying me s**t/But I don't know if the p***y wetter or if he crying and s**t"—Nicki Minaj on "Barbie Dreams" --https://t.co/uymBYrl6kJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 10, 2018

