Kanye Makes Several Album Announcements

Every time Kanye starts tweeting again, that means something's brewing. He just dropped all of the upcoming releases for G.O.O.D. Music including him, Cudi, Teyana Taylor and Pusha T!

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Teyana Taylor June 22nd — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018