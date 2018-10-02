Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Biebs Is Married... Without A Prenup!

Biebs got married...without a prenup! Plus, were Young Thug and Birdman involved in a 2015 shooting? And Trump is about to text everyone tomorrow... more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Justin Bieber is a whole married man! He and Hailey Baldwin reportedly tied the knot that day they filed for their marriage license... but they don't have a prenup! There wasn't enough time to get one together and Justin is "so in love" he doesn't see the need for one. He's worth $250 million, she's worth a couple million.

Remember Jacquees' remix of Ella Mai's 'Trip' was removed from Soundcloud and YouTube? Buuut... now you can stream it on PornHub?

Young Thug and Birdman became suspects for a shooting on Lil Wayne's tour bus in 2015. Thugger's former manager, PeeWee Roscoe, was sentenced for that shooting after pleading guilty to that shooting. He appealed his sentence saying he was pressured into a guilty plea and had the conviction overturned. But NOW the bus driver is suing Roscoe, Birdman, and Thugger saying they conspired the whole thing...





Donald Trump is supposed to text the whole country tomorrow at 2:18 PM. CNN says it's not political; it's a test of the FEMA system to alert the country in case of emergencies... Reportedly, most cell phone users will get it, but not all. (I don't need Trump to tell me that the world is about to end; I'll see it when the sky opens!)

