Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/9: Justin Bieber Is Engaged

Biebs gets engaged! Plus, Keyshia Cole admits to trolling while Ben Simmons accused Tinashe of stalking him! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Justin Bieber is engaged! He popped the question to actress Hailey Baldwin at a party at a resort in the Bahamas. They had security put everyone's phones away because something special was going to happen. They started dating a month ago. They dated once before though, too.

From 2009 to now, here's the timeline of Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's relationship https://t.co/rGokY9wkgn pic.twitter.com/dYjs0TAG3G — billboard (@billboard) July 9, 2018

Remember we told you Keyshia Cole said she was pregnant? She came out and said she was trolling. She said, "Y'all need to stop body shaming me and saying I'm pregnant every other day."

Keyshia Cole has revealed she is not expecting a second child. https://t.co/uaZkSjNzEa — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2018

So Future dropped BeastMode 2 on Friday and we're not sure what triggered this, but he went on a bit of a Twitter rant...

Enough of these lil niggas running round like I ain’t make y’all -- — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 7, 2018

I been humble way too long.. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 7, 2018

Only thing I ever said in life I didn’t come up with is NOCAP and I made the world say it..NO CAP — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 7, 2018

Remember how Jamie Foxx was accused of allegedly slapping a woman with his man parts 16 years ago> The woman also claims that she had a panic attack and was hospitalized the next day. But the Vegas police say the case is closed because the statute of limitations expired.

Jamie Foxx is Off the Hook for Alleged 2002 Penis Slapping Incident https://t.co/Q2hv7KrqLH — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2018

Ben Simmons of the Philadelpha 76ers was dating Tinashe not too long ago, but now he's dating Kendall Jenner. So Ben believes Tinashe is stalking him and wants to get security to protect him and Kendall from her. This weekend Tinashe went to a party that they were at and he said it's not the first time that it happened. Tinashe also claimed that Ben was texting her while he was at a club with Kendall, but Ben said he called Tinashe about it and she admitted to lying. But this all alleged stuff. We don't really know what's true - we need to see receipts!

Ben Simmons Calls BS on Tinashe Claiming He's Texting Her https://t.co/HhR6idgLS2 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!