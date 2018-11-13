Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jill Scott ~PERFORMS On Microphone

Cardi B's Fashion Nova line will launch via livestream! Plus, Waka Flocka quits hip hop. And OMG, JILL SCOTT! Sis was ~performing on the mic! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Cardi B is releasing her Fashion Nova line tomorrow (11/14) night with a livestreaming performance (11/EST).

ONLY 2 Days Left For @FashionNova x @iamcardib Collection Launch ----⠀

Have You Signed Up To Party With Us: https://t.co/9eMbjVgs83 Nov. 14th, 8 P.M. PST. Tune In To Watch The Livestream, Behind The Scenes Footage, Cardi’s Performance, & Much More! -- -- -- -- pic.twitter.com/sTqFYyghcH — FashionNova (@FashionNova) November 13, 2018

Waka Flocka is not only retiring his old beefs, but he's retiring from hip hop period! He says he wants to be a good husband and make a baby next year.

Waka Flocka Wants to Give Up Rapping for Family Life with Tammy Rivera https://t.co/6Gz70YlZuZ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 13, 2018

Rob Kardashian went to court to get a reduction in child support he pays Blac Chyna. He originally agreed to pay $20k a month, but he only did it so she'd drop domestic abuse allegations. So now, she's making more money than him and he wants HER to pay HIM...

Rob Kardashian has filed new court documents in which he reportedly claimed he can no longer afford to pay $20,000 from their previous child support agreement. https://t.co/J53VayVhT7 — E! News (@enews) November 13, 2018

Jill Scott performed literal air felatio to the mic!

Oral Elation, Stimulation: This Video Of Jill Scott Giving Air Neck To Her Microphone Has DESTROYED Twitterhttps://t.co/WTmBoHg7Sg — Bossip (@Bossip) November 13, 2018

Kanye pushed back his album release. Also, his hair is pink now.

