Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jill Scott ~PERFORMS On Microphone

November 13, 2018
Brittany Jay

Entertainment
Features
Cardi B's Fashion Nova line will launch via livestream! Plus, Waka Flocka quits hip hop. And OMG, JILL SCOTT! Sis was ~performing on the mic! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

 

Cardi B is releasing her Fashion Nova line tomorrow (11/14) night with a livestreaming performance (11/EST). 

Waka Flocka is not only retiring his old beefs, but he's retiring from hip hop period! He says he wants to be a good husband and make a baby next year. 

Rob Kardashian went to court to get a reduction in child support he pays Blac Chyna. He originally agreed to pay $20k a month, but he only did it so she'd drop domestic abuse allegations. So now, she's making more money than him and he wants HER to pay HIM...

 

Jill Scott performed literal air felatio to the mic! 

Kanye pushed back his album release. Also, his hair is pink now. 

Brittany Jay
tea for the day