Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Breaking Down The VMAs

We're recapping last night's MTV VMAs! Plus, a Weinstein accuser has some skeletons in her closet! And Drake does the sweetest thing for a fan! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

The MTV VMAs went down last night! Here's a recap of some of the winners:

Video of the Year: Camila Cabello - 'Havana'

Artist of the Year. Camila Cabello

Song of the Year: Post Malone/21 Savage - 'Rockstar'

Best New Artist: Cardi B

Best Collab: DJ Khaled/J.Lo/Cardi B - 'Dinero'

Song of the Summer: Cardi B - 'I Like It'

Best Hip Hop - Nicki Minaj

Best Latin - J. Balvin/Willy William - 'Mi Gente'

Video with a Message: Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Cardi B opened the show walked out with a blanket that we all thought was the baby, but it was the moon person statue. And she called herself the empress! Which we think could go two ways - it could be shade because Nicki calls herself the queen, but it could be like, "Okay Sis, you got queen, I got empress, we not conflicting." They can co-exist!

Cardi B opens the 2018 #VMAs with a Moonman in hand: "Welcome to New York everybody. I am the empress!" — Rap-Up (@RapUp) August 21, 2018

And remember the whole drama with Nicki goin' off on Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi about Travis Scott's album debuting at number one over hers? Well, originally Nicki was supposed to be seated near Travis and Kylie at the VMAs, but they reportedly had their seats moved.

And Travis performed at the show and ended it by saying "Astroworld is number one."

Nicki also performed and her butt looks awkward...

Jennifer Lopez performed and she's perfect in every way. It was lit when Ja Rule joined her!

From 2001 to 2018, @JLo and Ja Rule performing the "I'm Real" remix at the #VMAs will never get old. -- pic.twitter.com/wByHcvmO2N — MTV (@MTV) August 21, 2018

And Madonna. WTF. We saw what she did to the Prince tribute a few years ago, so why'd they think it was a good idea to bring her back to do the Aretha Franklin tribute? She went on and on about herself. It's trash.

Uhh Madonna makin' that Aretha story all about herself... #VMAs pic.twitter.com/h54dlGN9qc — hot937 (@hot937) August 21, 2018

One of the Harvey Weinstein accusers, Asia Argento, was caught trying to cover up her own sexual assault case! Five years ago, she slept with a castmate when she was 37 and he was 17!

Asia Argento, one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape, made a deal with a young actor who accused her of sexual assault, the New York Times reports https://t.co/hkym2LX35L pic.twitter.com/xFw0XwS6Rd — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2018

And Drake! We love this story! He went and visited a little girl in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant!

Aww! @drake has us in our feelings! -- He postponed a show to visit a young fan who is waiting for a heart transplant! ❤ https://t.co/LSXX9o16h5 — hot937 (@hot937) August 21, 2018

