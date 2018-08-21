Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Breaking Down The VMAs

And ttttoday!

August 21, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

We're recapping last night's MTV VMAs! Plus, a Weinstein accuser has some skeletons in her closet! And Drake does the sweetest thing for a fan! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

The MTV VMAs went down last night! Here's a recap of some of the winners:
Video of the Year: Camila Cabello - 'Havana' 
Artist of the Year. Camila Cabello
Song of the Year: Post Malone/21 Savage - 'Rockstar'
Best New Artist: Cardi B
Best Collab: DJ Khaled/J.Lo/Cardi B - 'Dinero' 
Song of the Summer: Cardi B - 'I Like It' 
Best Hip Hop - Nicki Minaj
Best Latin - J. Balvin/Willy William - 'Mi Gente' 
Video with a Message: Childish Gambino - 'This Is America' 

Cardi B opened the show walked out with a blanket that we all thought was the baby, but it was the moon person statue. And she called herself the empress! Which we think could go two ways  - it could be shade because Nicki calls herself the queen, but it could be like, "Okay Sis, you got queen, I got empress, we not conflicting." They can co-exist! 

And remember the whole drama with Nicki goin' off on Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi about Travis Scott's album debuting at number one over hers? Well, originally Nicki was supposed to be seated near Travis and Kylie at the VMAs, but they reportedly had their seats moved. 

And Travis performed at the show and ended it by saying "Astroworld is number one." 

Nicki also performed and her butt looks awkward... 

Jennifer Lopez performed and she's perfect in every way. It was lit when Ja Rule joined her! 

And Madonna. WTF. We saw what she did to the Prince tribute a few years ago, so why'd they think it was a good idea to bring her back to do the Aretha Franklin tribute? She went on and on about herself. It's trash. 

One of the Harvey Weinstein accusers, Asia Argento, was caught trying to cover up her own sexual assault case! Five years ago, she slept with a castmate when she was 37 and he was 17! 

And Drake! We love this story! He went and visited a little girl in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant! 

