Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day:

Some of last night's Emmy winners include Outstanding Drama Series for Game of Thrones (But how?!? They haven't aired in, like, over a year?), Outstanding Variety Sketch Series went to SNL. And Regina King won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Seven Seconds.

Michael Che gave out Reparation Emmy trophies to Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons), Jimmy Walker (Good Times), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Tichina Arnold (Martin) and John Witherspoon (The Mayans Bros.)

Emmy co-host Michael Che hands out retroactive honors to Marla Gibbs, Jimmy Walker, Tichina Arnold, Jaleel White and John Witherspoon. https://t.co/BCnejaEntO — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) September 18, 2018

So yesterday, we talked about Katt Williams and Tiffany Haddish, what he said about her, but they took pics together at the Emmys. TMZ caught up with them and they said there was never any beef. Wanda Sykes actually got on him about it, wanting him to admit he was wrong, so he's sorry he mentioned Tiff in that way.

Katt Williams and Tiffany Haddish Squash Their Beef at the Emmys https://t.co/T259ss52B4 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2018

And Black-ish star Jennifer Lewis wore all Nike on the red carpet!

“I’m wearing Nike tonight to tell them how proud I am of them for supporting #ColinKaepernick and his protest against police brutality and racial injustice.” -~Jennifer Lewis on the 2018 #Emmy Awards red carpet.https://t.co/13ujn6rkFv pic.twitter.com/T4ZB7q6NXY — The Crisis Magazine (@thecrisismag) September 18, 2018

Kanye West is still in Chicago trying to clean up his image. He announced the name of his album with Chance the Rapper. He's also dropping his new solo album called Yhandi. He's dropping that on September 29th and he's also gonna be the musical guest on SNL that same day.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk are being sued by an artist, Yasminah, who claims her song was the blueprint for 'Starboy.'

The Weeknd and Daft Punk Sued for Stealing 'Starboy' https://t.co/5ljn8CoR4s — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2018

Ja Rule says he is the LeBron James of hip hop...

