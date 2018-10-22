Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rae Carruth's Prison Release

And ttttoday!

October 22, 2018
Brittany Jay

Rae Carruth gets out of prison, while an NBA brawl gets players suspended. And what is Beyonce's secret project? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Former NFL player Rae Carruth will be released from prison after serving a 19-year sentence for hiring a gunman to kill his pregnant girlfriend. 

A fight went down at the Lakers/Rockets game over the weekend... Rajon Rondo spit in Chris Paul's face. They got suspended. 

Travis Scott dropped the video for 'Sicko Mode.' Drake was in it, but they left out Swae Lee. (...Did we even know Swae was on that record???)

Ashanti was supposed to have a concert at Stony Brook University on Long Island over the weekend, but it got canceled because it only sold 24 tickets. And 50 Cent didn't miss the opportunity to troll... 



Tiffany Haddish is working on a rap album... her new goal is to create an empire. 

We're hearing rumors about a new Netflix visual album... by Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Nicki Minaj! They created a mysterious Instagram account, so we're watching this!

