Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rae Carruth's Prison Release

Rae Carruth gets out of prison, while an NBA brawl gets players suspended. And what is Beyonce's secret project? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Former NFL player Rae Carruth will be released from prison after serving a 19-year sentence for hiring a gunman to kill his pregnant girlfriend.





Rae Carruth Released from Prison 19 Years After Ordering Hit on Pregnant GF https://t.co/i3UiqDUR2x — TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2018

A fight went down at the Lakers/Rockets game over the weekend... Rajon Rondo spit in Chris Paul's face. They got suspended.

LeBron's first home game. Fists were thrown. Players were ejected.



It was a wild night in L.A.https://t.co/ClxR4TyvZ8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018

Travis Scott dropped the video for 'Sicko Mode.' Drake was in it, but they left out Swae Lee. (...Did we even know Swae was on that record???)

Swae Lee doesn't appear to be too pleased about being left out of the #SickoModeVideo



See his reaction ⬇️https://t.co/eE309REHwp — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 19, 2018

Ashanti was supposed to have a concert at Stony Brook University on Long Island over the weekend, but it got canceled because it only sold 24 tickets. And 50 Cent didn't miss the opportunity to troll...

Ashanti canceled one of her upcoming shows after only 24 tickets were sold.



Of course, 50 Cent used the oportunity to clown Ja Rule: https://t.co/IyhtyId5m9 pic.twitter.com/5bVnruacC3 — Complex (@Complex) October 22, 2018

Tiffany Haddish is working on a rap album... her new goal is to create an empire.

Tiffany Haddish’s new goal is to create an empire. She wants to have 40 or 50 people working for her who will be able to buy houses, put their kids through school, and pass their money down. https://t.co/kpJrBiObAB — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 22, 2018

We're hearing rumors about a new Netflix visual album... by Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Nicki Minaj! They created a mysterious Instagram account, so we're watching this!

Rose IV You -- A post shared by Rose IV You (@roseivyou) on Oct 15, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

