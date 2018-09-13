Brittany Jay's Tea For The Dy: Forbes Highest Paid Hip-Hop Artists

Who's raking in coin? Forbes dropped their yearly highest paid in hip hop list! Plus, more details surrounding Mac Miller's death. And Swizz Beatz is dropping some HEAT! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Forbes released their list of the highest paid artists in hip hop this year. It was the first year Jay beat Diddy for number 1 and Nas made the list for the first time since the '90s, tied with Dr. Dre.



5. J. Cole

4. Drake

3. Kendrick Lamar

2. Diddy

1. Jay-Z

Mac Miller's body was found hour after he had died. We have to wait for the coroner and toxicology report to find out more... but his friends had been over the night before and left early in the morning. He was found at noon.

Mac Miller was Dead for Hours Before Body was Discovered https://t.co/6lmIek1IJ0 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 13, 2018

Meek Mill's Judge Brinkley... her lawyer, Charles Peruto, is suing Roc Nation and Amazon! They had been working on a documentary about Meek's case and he had said something off the record that camera picked up and it leaked!

The lawyer for Meek Mill’s judge is suing Roc Nation and Amazon after audio leaked from a documentary on the rapper and the lawyer can be heard saying the judge should grant Meek a new trial https://t.co/MSJb2ptnOr — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 13, 2018

It's Swizz Beatz's birthday and he announced he is releasing a new album called Poison! It's gonna have tons of features.

