Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/23: Mayweather vs. 50 Cent

Congratulations to Pusha T! He got married to Virgina Williams over the weekend.

Pusha T and his wife Virginia walked into their wedding reception to “Feel the Love” tonight. pic.twitter.com/KZ9O9N8Lpd — TKDMEDIA (@mediatkd1) July 22, 2018

And of course Twitter was trollin'...

Weddings can be very expensive. Glad Drake was able to be so giving once again & help Pusha T fund his ---- pic.twitter.com/6jJWWZVzdO — Arline (@champagneleen) July 21, 2018

Offset was arrested over the weekend. It was for improper lane change. Cops found guns in the car along with cash and weed. He was released after posting $17,000 bail, but he was charged with felonies and he was already on probation, so this isn't over...

Offset's charges include possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime, and possession of marijuana (one ounce or less) and an improper lane change https://t.co/PLJrsflP98 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 21, 2018

Tekashi claimed that he was kidnapped. He told cops he was coming home from a music video in when a car pulled up on him in Brooklyn and three gunmen pulled up on him. They said they'd kill him if they didn't get what they want. At some point they pistol whipped him and stole a bunch of stuff from his baby momma's house. Buuut... people aren't sure if he's telling the truth!

Rainbow Swirled Conspiracy: CSI Twitter Thinks Tekashi Staged His Own Pistol-Whipping, Kidnapping & Robbery https://t.co/700MWJkdwr pic.twitter.com/PSvEsaJPNi — Bossip (@Bossip) July 23, 2018

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have been going back and forth taking shots at each other on social media. And it went on for several rounds ...

Floyd Mayweather Goes Off on 50 Cent, Calls Him a Broke, Jealous Snitch https://t.co/czBYs7ZMDz — TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2018

R. "I like them 15 and under" Kelly dropped a song called 'I Admit.' It's a 19-minute song and we don't have that kind of time. But he claims that he was molested when he was 14; that someone took his virginity and that he was scared to say anything because he was afraid of getiting blamed.

R Kelly appears to hit back at sexual assault allegations in 19-minute "I Admit" track https://t.co/pspS5qs51c pic.twitter.com/iWoxGlEejT — billboard (@billboard) July 23, 2018

