Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/23: Mayweather vs. 50 Cent

And ttttoday!

July 23, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Pusha T ties the knot! Plus, Mayweather and 50 Cent go for rounds... of social media beef! And did Tekashi really get kidnapped? More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Congratulations to Pusha T! He got married to Virgina Williams over the weekend. 

And of course Twitter was trollin'...

Offset was arrested over the weekend. It was for improper lane change. Cops found guns in the car along with cash and weed. He was released after posting $17,000 bail, but he was charged with felonies and he was already on probation, so this isn't over... 

Tekashi claimed that he was kidnapped. He told cops he was coming home from a music video in when a car pulled up on him in Brooklyn and three gunmen pulled up on him. They said they'd kill him if they didn't get what they want. At some point they pistol whipped him and stole a bunch of stuff from his baby momma's house. Buuut... people aren't sure if he's telling the truth! 



50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have been going back and forth taking shots at each other on social media. And it went on for several rounds... 

 

R. "I like them 15 and under" Kelly dropped a song called 'I Admit.' It's a 19-minute song and we don't have that kind of time. But he claims that he was molested when he was 14; that someone took his virginity and that he was scared to say anything because he was afraid of getiting blamed.  

