Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kaep's Name Edited Out on Madden Game

Colin Kaepernick's name was removed from a song in Madden 19! Plus, Chris Brown goes on the defensive about recent allegations. And Drake's got us in our feelings with his new video! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

EA Sports (the video game company) used YG's song 'Big Bank' on Madden 19, buuuut they cut out Colin Kaepernick's name-drop in Big Sean's verse! YG and Big Sean were understandably upset! So EA said it was an "unfortunate mistake." They said "while we don't have the rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, it doesn't include the soundtrack," so they added the song back. Buuut that's a big LIE because in Madden 18, they took out another song with Mike Will Made-It and Swae Lee that had Kaep's name in it as well. It's clearly not a mistake... it's the NFL, soooo it's lies.

It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this. — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 2, 2018

Back in May, we talked about that woman claiming Chris Brown allegedly pushed drugs and alcohol at a party at his house in 2017 and she claimed he allowed her to be sexual assaulted by one of his friends, so she sued him. Chris says he never touched her in any way and he wasn't involved so why is he being brought into this? She said it was beause it happened at his house, so he said he was occupied with pornography and sex in another room.

He's beefing up his defense against the unnamed woman's claims. https://t.co/qIpTgYoAlu — BET (@BET) August 3, 2018

Harvey Weinstein made his emails from one of his accusers public. They range from April 2013 to February 2017. Most of them were them trying to match up their schedules, but some of them said how happy she was to actaully get to see him. Another one said something about wanting him to meet her mother and "how good her genes are." One even says "I love you, I always do, but I hate feeling like a booty call." So now he says it proves that it was consensual, changes the indictments with all three accusers, and he wants the judge to drop all the charges.

Harvey Weinstein is seeking the dismissal of sexual assault charges against him, according to court documents obtained by CNN https://t.co/uGDNBBkdlv pic.twitter.com/863BNFjce4 — CNN (@CNN) August 3, 2018

Drake dropped the video for 'In My Feelings!' It takes place in New Orleans and it's 8 minutes long! La La Anthony plays KiKi, Phylicia Rashad plays KiKi's mom, and of course Shiggy's in there dancing!