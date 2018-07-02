Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/2: Drake Smashes Streaming Records



July 2, 2018
Brittany Jay

Drake smashes streaming records, while LeBron James jerseys sell out! And are Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae dating? More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!  

Kodak Black says he received his high school diploma. He took Saturday classes and got it done. Congrats to him! 



Drake's album has broken multiple streaming records!  Scorpion has hit over 100 million streams in the first 24 hours! 


There's the clip of Lee Daniels going around talking about the Dame Dash situation. But he also talks about the Monique situation and how she told him, Oprah, and Tyler Perry to suck her d--- if she had one. Lee Daniels said, "I fought hard for her to get that job in Precious. I wanted her to get that job and she was paid her money that was in the budget. And for her to badmouth us is disrespectful and wrong." 

Rumors are swirling that Tessa Thompson from Dear White People and Janelle Monae are dating.. especially now after Janelle's 'Pynk' video came out. Her pants were in the shape of a woman's private part and Tessa came through that thing, sooo Tessa finally said she and Janelle "love each other deeply and vibrate on the same frequency." 



Harvey Weinstein is facing three new charges for sexual assault of a woman in 2006. They're all felonies and carry a minimum sentence of ten years to life. He's done. BYE. 

And lastly, if you're looking for a LeBron James Lakers jersey--the exact Nike icon jersey--they're sold out already. You can get a replica, but the authentic ones are sold out.  

