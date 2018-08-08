Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Drake To Trademark 'God's Plan'

Drake has plans for 'God's Plan' while LeBron grabs yet another TV deal! And another arrest made in XXXTentacion's murder case. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day.

Drake wants to trademark the phrase 'God's Plan' for merchandise and a TV game show.

So yesterday we talked about LeBron's new docuseries with Showtime... and now he's also gonna be an executive producer for a new competition series on CBS!

LeBron James to produce CBS competition series, 'Million Dollar Mile' with $1M grand prizehttps://t.co/0JxjYzIYhq pic.twitter.com/pE8VUK1l6S — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) August 7, 2018

And Cardi B, we know she canceled herself from the Bruno Mars tour, but next month she'll be headling at Global Citizen's Festival in Central Park in NYC. It'll be simulcast on on MSNBC and NBC. The headlining: The Weeknd, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes, and Janet Jackson.

Janet Jackson, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd & Cardi B are headlining Global Citizen Festival! #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/o8Yf5wZGD4 — billboard (@billboard) August 8, 2018

The 4th and final suspect in XXXTentacion's murder has been caught. He's been booked on two charges 1st degreemurder and robbery with a deadly weapon. He turned himself in through his lawyer.

Fifty days after XXXTentacion's tragic death, Trayvon Newsome, the fourth and final suspect in the slain rapper's murder case, has been arrested https://t.co/UMXrg0kohi — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 8, 2018

So we talked about how R Kelly dropped that 19 minute long song, 'I Admit?' Well... his brother dropped a track and accused him of lying! It's called 'I Confess.'

R. Kelly's brother accuses him of lying in court and spreading STDs in a new diss track titled "I Confess"https://t.co/gVAXZjT3CO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 7, 2018

