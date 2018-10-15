Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Drake Talks Pusha-T Beef

Drake sat down with LeBron to talk Pusha-T beef and more! Plus, a celebrity breakup and two babies on the way! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Ariana and Pete Davidson broke up. Things reportedly changed between them after her ex, Mac Miller died.

Mac Miller's Death Was Breaking Point for Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson https://t.co/NAsEORt3IK — TMZ (@TMZ) October 15, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a Royal Baby, due in the Spring.

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Another Royal Baby is on the way! https://t.co/gC8fEghd1v — 965tic (@965tic) October 15, 2018

Congrats to Kehlani who announced she's pregnant with a baby girl! Last we knew she was in a relationship with a woman, but she got pregnant by her guy best friend who is also bisexual.

Congratulations to @Kehlani! She announced that she's expecting a baby girl! https://t.co/0c7euvwxi2 — hot937 (@hot937) October 15, 2018

Drake sat with LeBron James on his new show 'The Shop' and he had A LOT to say...

Video of Drake opens up about being a father, Kanye snaking him &amp; Pusha T beef on Lebron’s “The Shop”

