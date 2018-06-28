Drake Album Scorpion Will Be a Double Album

Drake is dropping his "Scorpion" album tomorrow! The OVO team put billboards up around Toronto promoting the album, including one that said, Side A, Side B. This led people to believe he's dropping a double album.

Well yesterday, Mal a cohost on Joe Budden's podcast, confirmed it! "It's a double album...RnB album and a rap album." They sometimes refer to Mal as OVO Mal because of his relationship with the OVO camp, so I'd say this is official.