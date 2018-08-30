Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DJ Khaled's Newest Money Grab

DJ Khaled has "anotha one!" Plus, Kodak Black is back in the studio... with a superstar! And Ma$E owes some biiiig coin to Uncle Sam. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

So Kodak Black, we already knew he was released from jail and changed his name to Bill. And now his probation is over... and he's in the studio with Bruno Mars! Curious to hear what they come up with!

Bruno Mars and Kodak Black hit the studio https://t.co/PCocW6uV08 ---- pic.twitter.com/Kg35hXORY4 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) August 30, 2018

DJ Khaled announced his latest money grab... a new furniture line called We the Best Home Furniture. (We're sure his son Asahd is the President, LOL!)

Sooo, Mase owes some back taxes to the State of Georgia. He owes $35,000 on income he earned between 2004-2007. He also owes the Federal Government a combined total of $250,000 from 2004 and 2012.

Lil Pump was arrested in Miami for driving a Rolls Royce with plates that belonged to a Mini Cooper. He also didn't his driver's license. He was smiling like it was the class picture in his mug shot, LOL!

Rapper Lil Pump arrested for driving without licence, Miami police say https://t.co/zcSS93pZQ3 pic.twitter.com/loimxNh7hx — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 29, 2018

Birdman might lose the Hit Factory studio. He was court ordered to pay any rent from clients who use the studio, but he didn't. His response was that it's used to create demos for up and coming artists and the studio is not making any money.

Birdman's Hit Factory recording studio reportedly in jeopardy. https://t.co/wvhc8SrIgF pic.twitter.com/c6JtrLPIAX — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 30, 2018

