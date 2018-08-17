Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day : Teyana Taylor vs. Jeremih

Teyana Taylor kicked Jeremih off his own tour! Plus, some trouble for Young Thug and Juelz Santana. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day.

Young Thug was arrested for a felony gun charge. He had a birthday/listening party at Dave & Buster's in Hollywood and when leaving, one of Thugger's people ran into a police car, so it was searched and they found multiple weapns. So he was booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was released today on $35,000 bond.

Young Thug's birthday party was Dave & BUSTED ---- after cops allegedly found the rapper and his crew in possession of multiple weapons. pic.twitter.com/fNZhQsqRiC — TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2018

Speaking of guns, Juelz Santana -- we know he was caught in the airport with guns and alleged drugs. He was in court yesterday and pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying weapon on an aircraft. Both carry a max sentence of 10 years! His plea agreement asks for 2-5 years so it could be less, but the judge is not required to follow that and he could face up to 20!

Juelz Santana has entered a guilty plea for two gun charges and could face up to 20 years in prison https://t.co/NFM1T9pCNG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 16, 2018

So, Teyana Taylor and Jeremih -- they beefing! Teyana kicked him off his own 'Later That Night Tour!' It all unfolded on Twitter!

I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this nigga out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded! ❤️ — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018

I truly apologize to everyone who has purchased tickets to see & support me. However, I will NOT tolerate disrespect on ANY level especially as a woman. All money ain’t good money. So w/ that being said, I will put on a free concert for every city that can’t receive a refund ❤️ — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 16, 2018

@Jeremih Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish, lame ass nigga! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018

Teyana Taylor is not having it https://t.co/C4XkEUlqH2 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 17, 2018

And Jeremih responded with this post...

#KTSE A post shared by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

Theh Jeremih said he's got nothing but love for Teyana and he actually helped write her album, which is 100% shade -- he never said that until this point! He said she got mad over chicken wings once(???) He said he doesn't want people to get the wrong idea of him and that people left the show because she told them to meet her somewhere for a meet-n-greet.

Anyway, she basically kicked him off the tour and it's now called the 'KTSE Tour.'

