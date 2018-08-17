Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day : Teyana Taylor vs. Jeremih

August 17, 2018
Teyana Taylor kicked Jeremih off his own tour! Plus, some trouble for Young Thug and Juelz Santana. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day. 

Young Thug was arrested for a felony gun charge. He had a birthday/listening party at Dave & Buster's in Hollywood and when leaving, one of Thugger's people ran into a police car, so it was searched and they found multiple weapns. So he was booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was released today on $35,000 bond.

Speaking of guns, Juelz Santana -- we know he was caught in the airport with guns and alleged drugs. He was in court yesterday and pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying weapon on an aircraft. Both carry a max sentence of 10 years! His plea agreement asks for 2-5 years so it could be less, but the judge is not required to follow that and he could face up to 20! 

So, Teyana Taylor and Jeremih -- they beefing! Teyana kicked him off his own 'Later That Night Tour!' It all unfolded on Twitter! 

And Jeremih responded with this post... 

Theh Jeremih said he's got nothing but love for Teyana and he actually helped write her album, which is 100% shade -- he never said that until this point! He said she got mad over chicken wings once(???) He said he doesn't want people to get the wrong idea of him and that people left the show because she told them to meet her somewhere for a meet-n-greet. 

Anyway, she basically kicked him off the tour and it's now called the 'KTSE Tour.'

