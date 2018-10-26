Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tamar vs. Monica

Brittany was out today, so the boys took care of The Tea For The Day... what's up with Tamar and Monica's beef? Plus, Gucci Mane's baby mother wants $... and Caitlyn Jenner regrets voting for Trump!

We know Tamar Braxton and Monica have had their falling out, but did Tamar take time to wish Monica a happy birthday??

Here's why the two fell out.https://t.co/6s8okPV2il — BET (@BET) October 26, 2018

In basketball news, the Cleveland Cavaliers are selling tickets for as low as $2.00. What's up with their fanbase?

Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets Sold for Just $2 Before Tip-Off Wednesday https://t.co/gU6coSnZIg pic.twitter.com/GCVlOp1Zk1 — Uzi Niger Delta (@Uzinigerdelta) October 26, 2018

Caitlyn Jenner says she no longer supports Trump. She voted for Trump, but regrets it now because Trump does not treat the Trans community fairly.

Caitlyn Jenner says she was "wrong" to think Trump could help with LGBTQ issues https://t.co/h3pWv2BbDm pic.twitter.com/vX1ypZH7cz — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 25, 2018

Gucci Mane is dodging his baby mother's request for $20k a month in child support.

No Guwop For You! Gucci Mane Dodging Baby Mama’s $20,000 A Month Child Support Request https://t.co/PDz8IkOQmQ



(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) pic.twitter.com/5LHU9AG44B — Bossip (@Bossip) October 26, 2018

They caught the bombing suspect... annnnd we're not surprised. We'll discuss it on the 7th.

After arrest of suspect in bombing case, law enforcement officers in Plantation, Florida prepare to tow a white van plastered with bumper stickers that appear to have something to do with Trump. pic.twitter.com/9dWsSjipF1 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 26, 2018

