Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tamar vs. Monica

And ttttoday!

October 26, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Brittany was out today, so the boys took care of The Tea For The Day... what's up with Tamar and Monica's beef? Plus, Gucci Mane's baby mother wants $... and Caitlyn Jenner regrets voting for Trump! 

We know Tamar Braxton and Monica have had their falling out, but did Tamar take time to wish Monica a happy birthday??

In basketball news, the Cleveland Cavaliers are selling tickets for as low as $2.00. What's up with their fanbase?



Caitlyn Jenner says she no longer supports Trump. She voted for Trump, but regrets it now because Trump does not treat the Trans community fairly. 

Gucci Mane is dodging his baby mother's request for $20k a month in child support. 

They caught the bombing suspect... annnnd we're not surprised. We'll discuss it on the 7th. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tamar vs. Monica WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kylie and Travis Buy Mansion WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rajon Rondo: 'Chris Paul Is Not A Good Guy' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: How Will & Jada Got Together... And Almost Didn't! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rae Carruth's Prison Release WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: No Halftime For Rihanna WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes