Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/29: #MeToo: Russell Simmons Accused of Sexual Assault

Russell Simmons is the latest to be accused in the #MeToo movement. Plus, Chance the Rapper has some big collabs in the works! And Lee Daniels decides to "do the right thing." More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Chance the Rapper is working on a joint album with Childish Gambino! He's also doing a seven track album with Kanye West.



Lee Daniels says giving Dame Dash his $2 million is the right thing to do. He said, "This black man gave me money when nobody would give me money." He also said it's a shame Dame had to confront him in the middle of a Diana Ross concert, but now he wants to do the right thing cuz he helped him. (Don't make it like you're helping him out; do the right thing because you owed him the money!!)

Lee Daniels is now saying he will give Dame Dash his money back. Sometime you have to G check someone for them to get your point. pic.twitter.com/q7wk4EJ7hw — Advise Media Network (@AdviseShowMedia) June 29, 2018

Russell Simmons is being accused of rape. A former Def Jam assistant, Sil Lai Abrams, says he raped her in her sleep in 1994. She says they met when she was working at a nightclub and they later became sex buddies. She moved away, came back, and she was married and told him that. One night they were at different parties, she got lit, he stayed sober, she asked him to order her a ride home, but he instead took her to his penthouse and while she was in and out of sleep, he raped her after she told him to stop. The next day, she tried to kill herself. Her husband told Russell about the medical bills which were $3500 and he said, "That's a lot of money for one night." In 1998, they saw each other and he apologized. This is the 17th woman to come forward with a claim against Russell. Sil Lai is now an author and a domestic violence awareness activist.

Russell Simmons, an 'Extra' host and NBC News: A sexual assault accuser's story of pain and frustration https://t.co/lvNbAL8lSn pic.twitter.com/OiazlfR2YG — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 28, 2018

