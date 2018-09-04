Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kaepernick's Nike Ads Got Trump Supporters HEATED

Conservatives are mad about Kaepernick's Nike ads, so they're burning their clothes. Plus, Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem are beefing. And actor Geoffrey Owens was job-shamed! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Lil Pump is going to jail. We talked last week about how he violated probation by driving without a license and switched license plates and violating probation. So he tweeted he's going away for a few months, he's dropping music while he's in there, and urged kids to stay in school.

ILL BE BACK OUT --

MY MANAGEMENT WILL BE HANDLING MY SOCIALS FOR NOW #FreePump pic.twitter.com/kxvXFRyMFR — Lil pump (@lilpump) September 3, 2018

Here is a timeline of Machine Gun Kelly's ongoing feuds with Eminem & G-Eazy https://t.co/e54qMhVXxH pic.twitter.com/JjDE6F1afR — billboard hip-hop (@billboardhiphop) September 4, 2018

Machine Gun Kelly took shots at Eminem on Tech N9ne's song 'No Reason' so Em heard this and talked back to MGK on his new album Kamikaze on the track 'Not Alike'. Then MGK dropped a diss track called 'Rap Devil' and he goes in for 5 hard minutes...

im standing up for not just myself, but my generation. im doing the same shit you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil. — -- (@machinegunkelly) September 3, 2018

Geoffrey Owens (AKA Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show) was seen working at Trader Joe's and people were shaming him! (First of all, put some respect on Trader Joe's because they start at like $15/hr!) So he went on Good Morning America this morning and talked to Robin Roberts. He said at first he was hurt, but then he saw all the support. He said he'd been working at Trader Joe's for about a year; that took the job for its flexibility so he can continue working in the entertainment industry, but he had to quit after being recognized too much.

'Cosby Show' star speaks out after being 'job shamed' for working at Trader Joe's: 'It hurt'. https://t.co/G7GPNhivpx pic.twitter.com/zXZEbyb4fg — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018

And Tyler Perry defended him and invited him to his join his new project.

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces for Nike's 'Just Do It' campaign. The VP of Nike North America says they believe Kaepernick is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation and they want to leverage the power of sports to help move the world forward.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

But Trump lovers are of course HEATED and they're burning their Nike products! A country band, Big & Rich, posted a pic of their sound guy who cut the "swoosh" off his Nike socks...

John Rich is a moron. This isn’t news.



His country band, Big and Rich, was a thing for a while. Now John Rich is just an angry toolbox making an a** of himself on the state fair circuit. https://t.co/DiupRCOHJE — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) September 4, 2018

And Kanye West is allegedly in negotiations with PornHub to be creative director for the first ever PornHub awards later this week.

Kanye West may be in talks to be the creative director of the 2018 Pornhub Awardshttps://t.co/XrlBqwMCLl — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 3, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!