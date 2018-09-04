Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kaepernick's Nike Ads Got Trump Supporters HEATED

And ttttoday!

September 4, 2018
Brittany Jay

Conservatives are mad about Kaepernick's Nike ads, so they're burning their clothes. Plus, Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem are beefing. And actor Geoffrey Owens was job-shamed! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Lil Pump is going to jail. We talked last week about how he violated probation by driving without a license and switched license plates and violating probation. So he tweeted he's going away for a few months, he's dropping music while he's in there, and urged kids to stay in school. 



Machine Gun Kelly took shots at Eminem on Tech N9ne's song 'No Reason' so Em heard this and talked back to MGK on his new album Kamikaze on the track 'Not Alike'. Then MGK dropped a diss track called 'Rap Devil' and he goes in for 5 hard minutes...  

Geoffrey Owens (AKA Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show) was seen working at Trader Joe's and people were shaming him! (First of all, put some respect on Trader Joe's because they start at like $15/hr!) So he went on Good Morning America this morning and talked to Robin Roberts. He said at first he was hurt, but then he saw all the support. He said he'd been working at Trader Joe's for about a year; that took the job for its flexibility so he can continue working in the entertainment industry, but he had to quit after being recognized too much. 

And Tyler Perry defended him and invited him to his join his new project.

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces for Nike's 'Just Do It' campaign. The VP of Nike North America says they believe Kaepernick is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation and they want to leverage the power of sports to help move the world forward. 

But Trump lovers are of course HEATED and they're burning their Nike products! A country band, Big & Rich, posted a pic of their sound guy who cut the "swoosh" off his Nike socks... 

And Kanye West is allegedly in negotiations with PornHub to be creative director for the first ever PornHub awards later this week. 

