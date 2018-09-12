Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Baby Mama Drama For Chris Brown

Nia Guzman badmouths Chris Brown to Royalty! Plus, a #PowerTV spoiler alert! And bad news for Young Thug... more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Mariah Carey announced she's dropping a new song tomorrow called 'How About You GTFO'! Hmm, is that about Nick Cannon? Or her billionaire ex? Guess we'll find out!

We know Geoffrey Owens got a role on Tyler Perry's The Have and the Have Nots... and now he's also got a guest role on NCIS New Orleans, too!

Geoffrey Owens Lands Guest Role on NCIS: New Orleans After Trader Joe's Job-Shaming https://t.co/tYqs0ySRaH — People (@people) September 12, 2018

Young Thug missed a show in Denver (on J. Cole's KOD Tour) to turn himself in. There was a felony warrant issued for his arrest. He was booked on violating five counts of the state's controlled substance act. Last week we told you he was wanted on eight charges on drug and gun charges. He could be facing some jail time. It could get ugly for Thugger...

Young Thug is in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff's office after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest https://t.co/27H7woIh5t — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 11, 2018

So we talked about Chris Brown and his baby's mother, Nia Guzman, and how she wants more child support. (He's currently giving her $2500 a month plus $4000 for the nanny.) They're still going back and forth in court. Nia admitted to telling 4-year-old Royalty that Chris does not pay properly! Royalty asked why they don't live in a house (Nia lives in a two bedroom apartment with Royalty and her other daughter; Nia and Royalty apparently sleep in the same bed). Nia claims that Royalty took $300 from her grandmother's purse so that she "could buy them a house and have her own bed." Nia also says that Chris only lets Royalty wear fancy clothes that he purchases when she's at his house, but wears clothes purchased by Nia when she's home.

After telling their daughter that Chris Brown didn't pay enough child support, Royalty apparently stole $300 from Chris Brown's mother's purse and told her mom she took the money "so she could have her own room." https://t.co/I9arfhoYYh — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) September 9, 2018

Power fans! We know the season ended crazy -- we saw what happened to Angela! But producer/creator Courtney Kemp said, "Angela is not dead, stop with the debate!"

Tinashe is gonna be on the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

The rumors are true!-- SO EXCITED to be on this season’s Dancing with the Stars! ----------#DWTS pic.twitter.com/UBfr6uPSg1 — TINASHE (@Tinashe) September 12, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!