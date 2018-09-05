Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Chris Brown's Baby's Mom Wants More Coin

Chris Brown's baby mama asks for more child support. Plus, Kim Kardashian tries to get someone else out of jail! And Kanye apologizes to Drake...? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kim Kardashian is trying to get someone else out of jail. A guy named Chris Young, who is serving a life sentence for drugs after getting three strikes on his prior convictions for weed and less than half a gram of cocaine.

Chris Young's case has caught the attention of Kim Kardashian, who attended a meeting with White House staff Wednesday to advocate for his release https://t.co/7QIYyJTwsd — VICE News (@vicenews) September 5, 2018

Chris Brown's daughter's mother, Nia Guzman, is filing for--you guessed it--more child support. She wants $21,000 a month. She says he makes $350,000 a month and he only gives her $2500 for their daughter Royalty and $4000 to Nia's mother for childcare. Nia claims she's broke and has to borrow money from friends to take Royalty to do fun things. Chris is willing to give her $9800 a month. He says he does everything for his daughter as it is and only gets 12 days with her a month. AND Nia wouldn't let him see Royalty unless he agreed to pay her more.

Joe Budden responded to Eminem on his podcast, saying he's been better than him for a decade.

joe budden is clearly not too happy about eminem dissing him on ‘kamikaze’ --https://t.co/ziAPV1Ajfm pic.twitter.com/JbF0iEuTRk — Genius (@Genius) September 5, 2018

Kanye was on Twitter this morning, apologizing for his transgressions and sent love to Drake.

Kanye West issued an apology to Drake and says “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha”...thoughts? ---- @KanyeWest @Drake pic.twitter.com/1vWrgJxghr — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) September 5, 2018

