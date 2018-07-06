Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/6: Why Was Chris Brown Arrested?

Chris Brown has been arrested. Plus, Cardi B counter-sues her former manager! And we got some new, lit music today! More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

We woke up to some new music! Meek Mill dropped a four song EP called Legends of the Summer with collabs from Swizz Beats, PnB Rock, Jeremih, and Miguel (the 'Stay Woke' song they performed at the BET Awards).

Also, Future dropped a mixtape BeastMode 2... but the shade of it all is that today is Russell Wilson and Ciara's anniversary!

Future dropped ‘Beast Mode II’ on Ciara and Russell Wilson’s anniversary -- pic.twitter.com/86hyf1GR1R — HIP HOP FACTS (@iDailyRapFacts) July 6, 2018

Chris Brown was arrested last night after his Florida concert. He had an outstanding felony arrest in Tampa for alleged attack at a Tampa nightclub last year. A photographer claimed he attacked him, but he was released a few hours later on $2000 bond so we'll see how that goes...





Chris Brown Arrested for Warrant After Florida Concert https://t.co/NshjJdIuwy — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2018

Keyshia Cole announced that she's preggers! She posted on Instagram with hashtags #PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit #CongradulationsAreInOrder (and yes, she spelled congratulations with a 'd'! SIS!) She's been dating an artist named Niko Khale. (And what happened to her ex-husband, Boobie? He was on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood actin' the whole fool! Anyway. Keyshia is 36 and Niko is 22, y'all. Listen. I talk junk about Blac Chyna dating her nephews, but at least this dude can buy her a drink in the club!)

Back in April, we talked about how Cardi B's ex-manager sued her for $10 million claiming that he made her career and that she cut him off financially. So she's counter-suing for $15 million she said he was too controlling of her career and put barriers between her and people close to her in an effort to maintain complete control over her. AND tried to tell her who she could and could not date romantically. (You already know Offset wasn't having that!) On top of that, in her management deal he got 20% commission and demanded 50% of her own Sony publishing deal. So he was tryna take all her money!

(BTW! And a little birdie told us that Cardi had the baby but we can't confirm or deny... but if it happened, you heard it here first!)

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!





